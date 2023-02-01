U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,119.30
    +42.70 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,124.66
    +38.62 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,808.61
    +224.06 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.07
    +32.13 (+1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.91
    -1.96 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.90
    +10.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    +0.0127 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    +0.0064 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7710
    -1.2970 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,397.17
    +271.95 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.57
    +288.90 (+119.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

Emmerson Resources says new zone at Golden Forty is shaping up to be new mining centre

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Emmerson Resources Ltd

Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX:ERM) MD Rob Bills caught up with Proactive to talk through the company’s December quarter highlights. He discusses the high-grade gold and bismuth intersected in drilling at the Golden Forty Project near Tennant Creek and says the project is shaping up to be a new ‘mining centre’. Emmerson has also appointed a corporate advisor to assist in valuing the company’s royalty portfolio.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/emmerson-resources-says-new-zone-at-golden-forty-is-shaping-up-to-be-new-mining-centre-911713610

Recommended Stories

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • Markets remain mixed following Fed decision, bitcoin and commodity prices move lower

    Markets reporter Jared Blikre examines stock market movements following the Fed's interest rate hike decision, while also looking at price fluctuations seen in gold and copper commodities and crypto assets, such as bitcoin.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AMD tops Q4 earnings expectations despite slowing PC sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for AMD, the drop in PC sales and shipments, and the outlook for AMD.

  • Tesla's Musk Creates New Expectations Around the Cybertruck

    Tesla's Cybertruck is the object of endless speculation. Sci-fi vehicle, some enthused fans of Tesla and CEO Elon Musk say. Since its introduction in November 2019 at a promotional event in Los Angeles, the Cybertruck has captured the hearts of Tesla fans.

  • Motorsport Games stock rockets on Nasdaq listing requirement

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses the rise in stock for video game developer Motorsport Games.

  • 3 Big Reasons to Sell Cassava Sciences Stock Right Now

    On any list of biotech plays that might multiply in value in a relatively short period, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is likely to be near the top of the list. It's exploring whether its drug called simufilam is safe and effective to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease, though its clinical trials have (so far) shed little light on the issue. The biggest reason to sell Cassava stock: After an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of simufilam, the market reacted quite negatively to the release of new data that management spun as being positive.

  • FedEx Is Laying Off Workers. It Has to Streamline Operations.

    FedEx is cutting some employees. It’s a sign FedEx needs get its cost structure inline. The logistics giant said Wednesday it was going to cut 10% of its executive team in an effort to streamline operations.

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • 2 Hot Stocks That Have Already More Than Doubled in 2023

    Carvana has more than doubled this year, but largely because it cratered in 2022 on fears about the company's financial troubles. You may know Carvana through its ads promoting its high-tech platform for the selling of used cars. You may even live in one of the handful of cities where Carvana has a towering physical presence with its 9-story glass-enclosed vending machines offering shiny secondhand vehicles.

  • 3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February

    Want to know which stocks Warren Buffett owns? Many investors don't realize that there's another group of stocks Buffett owns in addition to the stocks listed in Berkshire's 13-F documents. New England Asset Management (NEAM) is an investment firm that's a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Why WestRock Stock Got Rocked for a 14% Loss Today

    Shares of cardboard box maker WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), you see, tumbled 14% through 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday after the company reported an earnings miss and withdrew its guidance for the rest of the year. Instead of the $0.60-per-share adjusted profit and $5.1 billion in sales that Wall Street expected, this morning, WestRock admitted that its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings were only $0.55 per share and its sales $4.9 billion. As I mentioned, even the $0.55 that WestRock did earn last quarter were of the adjusted (i.e., non-GAAP, pro forma) variety.

  • With 41% institutional ownership, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    Every investor in Baidu, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIDU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $18.72, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day.

  • You'll Never Guess The Newest "Jewel" in Berkshire Hathaway's crown

    “Berkshire will always be building.” So said Warren Buffett in his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in February. Most people might imagine he means adding to Berkshire’s dozens of company holdings or the $144 billion in cash he calls a “financial fortress.” But he was actually referring to clean energy. Buffett has had exposure to clean energy since the early 2000s, and in last year’s letter, he called it one of the “four jewels” of Berkshire Hathaway. A 30-fold Increase F

  • Biden Promises to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger takes pay cut amid cost reduction plans

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss reports that Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger has taken a pay cut as the company aims to cut costs.

  • Snap stock down on Q4 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Snap.