Emmes Launches Cell and Gene Therapy Center

Decades of Experience and Emerging Opportunities Led to its Creation

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced the creation of a dedicated center to enhance Emmes' legacy and depth in cell and gene therapy research.

Emmes Logo (PRNewsFoto/Emmes) (PRNewsfoto/Emmes)

The new center will focus on supporting the clinical trials of our clients who are developing cell and gene therapies around the world and across multiple therapeutic areas, including hematology, oncology, cardiology and ophthalmology, as well as rare diseases. The center will combine a team of 100 researchers to capitalize on the company's 35 years of cell and gene therapy experience.

Emmes Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christine Dingivan said, "Our reputation and the growth opportunities in cell and gene therapy research drove the decision to establish the center. We have supported more than 125 clinical trials that integrate cell or gene therapies and have a long record of successful collaboration with leading investigators in this field. This new center centralizes our resources and facilitates expansion in our current strengths to other high-potential areas where we're building expertise."

The Cell and Gene Therapy Center follows the successful launch of Emmes' Rare Disease Center last year. Adam Mendizabal, Ph.D., an Emmes vice president, has been named the scientific leader of the Cell and Gene Therapy Center.

Mendizabal said, "Innovations in cell and gene therapies are accelerating the opportunity to tackle increasingly complex research questions. Ultimately, what this means is greater potential to test and create life-changing treatments for patients suffering from a wide range of conditions and diseases. The successful partnerships we've built with leading cell and gene therapy experts have resulted in more than 100 scientific manuscripts co-authored by Emmes researchers and centered on research results and progress. "

He added, "One of our areas of strength and proficiency is in the use of cellular therapies for blood disorders. Emmes is proud to have been at the forefront of this research for more than 30 years. During this period, our cell and gene therapy research portfolio has evolved in parallel with scientific advances."

Mendizabal explained that Emmes has partnered with the National Institutes of Health and with biopharma companies to evaluate promising therapeutic approaches in multi-institutional clinical trials to improve the outcomes of blood and marrow transplantation and other cellular therapies for patients facing life-threatening blood disorders. Through these relationships, Emmes has contributed to practice-changing clinical trials and is known as a preeminent CRO in these therapeutic areas.

He concluded, "Emmes' Cell and Gene Therapy Center will harmonize our diverse credentials across multiple therapeutic areas and functions under one roof, allowing our best practices and expertise to be leveraged even more efficiently in this complex environment of evolving therapies."

The center will offer Emmes' full complement of research services, with particular expertise in clinical trial operations, study leadership, statistical services, data management, and pharmacovigilance. Regulatory, training and educational support will continue to expand.

About Emmes

Founded more than 45 years ago, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emmes-launches-cell-and-gene-therapy-center-301697305.html

SOURCE Emmes

