Update: Emmy Award-Winning Journalist, Documentary Film Producer, and Tech Executive, Amber Theoharis, Joins RAADR as Chief Brand Ambassador for Its Anti-Bullying and Parental Monitoring Application Launch

·5 min read
Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --   RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDARD), a technology and software development company that provides cutting edge solutions for cyber-bullying on social media platforms, announced today that it has executed an agreement with Emmy Award-winning journalist, documentary film producer, and tech executive Amber Theoharis as Chief Brand Ambassador. The veteran media-personality will be instrumental in the development and marketing of the soon-to-launch RAADR App.

Theoharis is best known for her on-air work on NFL Network, Fox Sports, FS1, Raiders Gameday, Sirius XM and The NFL on Westwood One. In addition to her 20-year, award-winning television career, Amber is a writer, producer, and educator. She co-executive produced the HBO documentary The Weight of Gold released in 2020 and has become a prominent voice for women’s empowerment with her articles published in TIME, Fortune, Sports Illustrated and Thrive Global. Theoharis is currently an adjunct professor of journalism at The University of Southern California.

Theoharis, RAADR’s new Chief Brand Ambassador, stated, “As a mother of three school-aged kids, protecting and empowering children is something I am extremely passionate about. I have experienced first-hand the devastation cyber-bullying can bring to our children’s mental health and well-being. It’s an epidemic. I am honored and thrilled to join forces with RAADR to offer fellow parents and communities a tangible tool, using cutting-edge technology, to combat this direct threat to our children. Together we can create a world of support and kindness.”

RAADR CEO Jacob DiMartino stated, “This is monumental for the company to partner with Amber. She is a huge asset to have on the team and brings infinite resources and knowledge to RAADR. Most importantly, she is a mom! We are confident she will be instrumental in bringing our anti-cyber-bullying movement and technology to a national userbase.”

Theoharis joins NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger, and social media sensation and former Harlem Globetrotter Larry “Bone Collector” Williams as RAADR ambassadors. RAADR’s parental monitoring App 2.0 is scheduled for release within the next few weeks.

Cyber-bullying or cyber-harassment is a form of bullying or harassment using electronic means. Cyber-bullying and cyber-harassment are also known as online bullying. It has become increasingly common, especially amongst teenagers, as the digital sphere has expanded and technology has advanced. Cyber-bullying is bullying that takes place over digital devices such as cell phones, computers, and tablets. Cyber-bullying can occur through SMS, text, and apps, or online in social media, forums, or gaming where people can view, participate in, or share content. Cyber-bullying includes sending, posting, or sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone else. It can include sharing personal or private information about someone else causing embarrassment or humiliation. Some cyber-bullying crosses the line into unlawful or criminal behavior.

73% of school students say they feel they’ve been bullied in their lifetime. 44% say they think they’ve been bullied in the last 30 days. Overall, 36.5% of people feel they’ve been cyber-bullied in their lifetime. Of these, 17.4% report it has happened in the last 30 days. 60% of teens say they have experienced some form of cyber-bullying. 70% of teens report that someone has spread rumors about them online. 87% of young people have witnessed an instance of cyberbullying online. 95% of teens actively use the internet, and 85% regularly use social media. It’s not only school-aged kids that experience cyberbullying. Adults are often the perpetrators of, or the victims of a cyber-bully, but it tends to be called harassment and sometimes even stalking when adults are involved. Read more at: Cyberbullying Stats.

ABOUT RAADR, INC.

RAADR (OTC “RDAR”) publishes software that protects children who use social media and the internet. Known as the internet anti-bullying company, RAADR’s products allow children, parents, school districts and law enforcement to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior across social media and the metaverse in real time. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is a parental monitoring and student reporting social media application, allows parents to protect children by using real time monitoring across all major social media platforms and the metaverse to report cyber-bullying, suicidal thoughts and threatening behavior. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real-time alerts, and site filtering, RAADR’S platform can determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim or could be the victim of campus violence, cyber bullying, stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. According to a recent study conducted by www.security.org, over 21% percent of the kids studied between the ages of 10 and 18 have been cyberbullied. The RAADR app is available for download in the Google Play Store and the App Store.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Media Contact: 
Jacob DiMartino,
jacob.d@raadr.com

