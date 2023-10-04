Emmy winner's mid-century modern North Jersey home hits the market for $1.7 million

A mid-century modern that once served as a private showcase for a master of modern art has hit the market for $1.7 million.

The newly listed home at 524 Ridge Rd. in Watchung was built 50 years ago for Lillian Feldman Schwartz, an innovator of computer-aided art and filmmaking. A virtuoso, Schwartz experimented with painting, drawing and sculpture before adopting cutting-edge digital tools to create short films and animations.

Her Watchung home was built in about 1973 with a full-length art studio and a private gallery that included a retrospective of her art displaying her growth from a nursing-turned-art-student to an internationally known computer animator and filmmaker, The Central New Jersey Home News reported in August 1977.

Like a gallery, the home's interior surfaces are well lit and finished primarily in white. High ceilings feature throughout. The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Most are swathed in white marble.

A six bedroom Watchung home built in the early 1970s for award-winning artist Lillian F. Schwartz has recently been remodeled and listed for $1.7 million.

The living room and master suite are clad with floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the views of the surrounding forest. Wrap-around decks add even more vantage points to the 1.5-acre property.

Sandra Garcia, the listing agent with Re/Max Villa Realtors, said the home was recently renovated by its current owners. The 1,000-square-foot master suite is in a new addition and offers the best views in the house, Garcia said.

A six bedroom Watchung home built in the early 1970s for award-winning artist Lillian F. Schwartz has recently been remodeled and listed for $1.7 million.

"When you're in there, you feel like you're in nature," she said.

The home was conceived in the late 1960s to put Schwartz's husband, former pediatrician Jack Schwartz, closer to his patients and Schwartz nearer to AT&T's Bell Laboratories.

For roughly 34 years, Schwartz was an artist in residence for the tech-focused research and development hub in the Murray Hills section of New Providence. Invited to tour the facility in 1968 as a resident of 620 Prospect St. in Maplewood, she soon began her exploration of computer software as a tool for art. Her work progressed as she studied computer mathematics and coding and coupled them with her creative eye.

Story continues

Schwartz used computers to make art in videos, animations and optical effects. She also used them to analyze other art. In 1986, she made the famous software-aided revelation that Leonardo Di Vinci used himself as a model for the Mona Lisa.

We featured this Bergen house in (201) Home. Now it's for sale with a renovated kitchen

During the height of her career, Schwartz became an artist in residence for WNET, Channel 13, featured her work at the New York and Cannes film festivals and took a commission from Salvador Dalí, who also wanted Schwartz to convince officials at Bell Laboratories to manufacture his lobster phone. In 1984, she won an Emmy for a computer-aided public service announcement for the Museum of Modern Art.

A six bedroom Watchung home built in the early 1970s for award-winning artist Lillian F. Schwartz has recently been remodeled and listed for $1.7 million.

A Cincinnati native, Schwartz joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II and received grants to study nursing at the University of Cincinnati, according to an autobiographical account kept by the Computer History Museum. Invariably finding time for art, Schwartz used plaster for casts to mold figurines. Later, while recovering from polio in Japan, she studied Chinese brushwork and silkscreen printmaking.

Historic 1740 Bergen County home of eccentric inventor faces demolition. Here's why

After moving to New Jersey in the 1950s, Schwartz learned under muralist Michael Lenson at the Montclair Art Museum. She also studied under Ugo Giannini, a student of Fernand Léger, but eventually moved on from still to mostly kinetic art. In 1966, she started working on sculptures with colored lights and liquid dyes propelled by motors to add flow. The work led to the creation of full sensory experiences using abstract, computer-animated patterns set to motion and music.

Today studied and celebrated, Schwartz's archive and collection have been held since 2021 by the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan. Museum records show the holdings include more than 5,000 objects including personal papers, photographs and computing equipment. An exhibition featuring more than 100 works of art and artifacts is set to run at the museum through March 2024.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey home built for filmmaker, artist listed for $1.7 million