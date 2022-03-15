Here are all the new emoji you can use on your iPhone now with Apple's iOS 15.4 update, including a melting face, biting lip, and heart hands

Emojipedia

Dozens of new emoji are now at your fingertips in Apple's iOS 15.4 update, which came out Monday.

The new additions include a melting face, a face holding back tears, a biting lip, and heart hands.

See everything in the latest generation of emoji below.

Emojipedia published a first look in late January at the new emojis available in iOS 15.4. The 37 new additions were approved in September by Unicode Consortium, the organization responsible for greenlighting all emoji. They arrived early for developers as part of the iOS 15.4 beta, and they're now available to everyone else with the release of the update Monday.

Here are all of the new emoji you can now use on your iPhone with the iOS 15.4 update:

1. Melting face

Emojipedia

2. Face with open eyes and hand over mouth

Face with open eyes and hand over mouth. Emojipedia

3. Face with peeking eye

Face with peeking eye. Emojipedia

4. Saluting face

Saluting face. Emojipedia

5. Dotted line face

Dotted line face. Emojipedia

6. Face with diagonal mouth

Face with diagonal mouth. Emojipedia

7. Face holding back tears

Face holding back tears. Emojipedia

8. Rightwards hand

Rightwards hand. Emojipedia

9. Leftwards hand

Leftwards hand. Emojipedia

10. Palm down hand

Palm down hand. Emojipedia

11. Palm up hand

Palm up hand. Emojipedia

12. Hand with index finger and thumb crossed

Hand with index finger and thumb crossed. Emojipedia

13. Index finger pointing at the viewer

Index finger pointing at the viewer. Emojipedia

14. Heart hands

Heart hands. Emojipedia

15. Biting lip

Biting lip. Emojipedia

16. Person wearing a crown

Person wearing a crown. Emojipedia

17. Pregnant man

Pregnant man. Emojipedia

18. Pregnant person

Pregnant person. Emojipedia

19. Troll

Troll. Emojipedia

20. Coral

Coral. Emojipedia

21. Lotus

Lotus. Emojipedia

22. Empty nest

Empty nest. Emojipedia

23. Nest with eggs

Nest with eggs. Emojipedia

24. Beans

Beans. Emojipedia

25. Pouring liquid

Pouring liquid. Emojipedia

26. Jar

Jar. Emojipedia

27. Playground slide

Playground slide. Emojipedia

28. Wheel

Wheel. Emojipedia

29. Ring buoy

Ring buoy. Emojipedia

30. Hamsa

Hamsa. Emojipedia

31. Disco ball

Disco ball. Emojipedia

32. Low battery

Low battery. Emojipedia

33. Crutch

Crutch. Emojipedia

34. X-Ray

X-Ray. Emojipedia

35. Bubbles

Bubbles. Emojipedia

36. ID card

ID card. Emojipedia

37. Heavy equals sign

Heavy equals sign. Emojipedia

38. Handshakes featuring different skin tones

Handshakes featuring different skin tones. Emojipedia

