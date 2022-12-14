U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Emollients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Form, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
Emollients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Esters, Fatty Alcohols, Fatty Acids, Ethers, Silicones), By Form, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emollients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Form, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373168/?utm_source=GNW

Emollients Market Growth & Trends

The global emollients market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030 in terms of revenue. An increase in the demand for cosmetic and personal care products among consumers across the globe is expected to propel market growth. The demand for plant-based ingredients in cosmetics is rising owing to safety concerns among consumers across the globe. Various players are focusing on plant-based personal care ingredients and are incorporating them into their products. For instance, in August 2022, BASF SE and Ingredi, a Chinese supplier of natural active ingredients and personal care products, entered into a partnership. BASF together with Ingredi aimed to offer new plant-based solutions to the global personal care market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market as production activities were halted worldwide. The outbreak of the pandemic disrupted the whole supply chain causing a shortage of raw materials and further inflating prices.

Emollients Market Report Highlights
• Based on type, the fatty acids segment held a market share of more than 15% in 2021 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. In 2021, alpha-hydroxy-acids (AHAs) gained significant access to a new category of body care products. In February 2021, Glow Recipe, a skin care products manufacturer entered the body care market with its alpha-hydroxy-acids-based “WATERMELON GLOW PINK DREAM BODY CREAM”
• Based on form, the solid segment held a market share of 31.0% in 2021 and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Some of the common natural solid emollients are shea butter, cocoa butter, lanolin, etc. Personal care manufacturers are using solid emollients to develop innovative personal care products. For instance, in August 2021, Ethique, Inc., launched Professor Curl, a reliable shampoo bar for curly hair. Shea butter, cocoa butter, and castor oil are used as moisturizing ingredients in the creation of the bars. The concentrated bars can readily reach all areas of the hair without resting on the scalp
• Based on application, the hair care segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for hair care products among consumers owing to the rising hair problems such as baldness, dandruff, itchy scalp, etc., is propelling the emollient market growth. Various companies are launching new hair care products to meet increasing consumer demand. For instance, in March 2022, Kao Corporation launched a new hair care brand Wakati. The new brand is designed for women with type three to four hair and mainly for curls, coils, and kinks
• Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.7% in 2021. The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to the rising demand for cosmetics products. The demand for personal care products is tremendously increasing among millennials and young adults in the region. Numerous companies are launching personal care products targeting young adults and millennials. For instance, in June 2022, Shiseido launched Sidekick, a new skincare line for Gen-Z men in Asia Pacific
• Mergers & acquisitions, agreements, R&D activities, and expansions are the key strategies adopted by the companies over the past years. For instance, in March 2022, Vantage Specialty Chemicals acquired JEEN International Corporation (manufacturer and provider of chemicals) and BotanicalsPlus (supplier of botanical extracts). The comprehensive portfolio of organically derived ingredients offered by Vantage Personal Care, which includes active compounds, natural oils, and bio-based chassis ingredients, is greatly complemented by JEEN
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373168/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


