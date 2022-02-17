U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

EMORY HEALTHCARE EXPANDS ENTERPRISE IMAGING SOLUTION FROM SECTRA WITH DIGITAL PATHOLOGY

·2 min read

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed an agreement to add its digital pathology module to the Sectra enterprise imaging solution at Atlanta-based, Emory Healthcare. This will provide the pathologists with diagnostic quality viewing and analysis of pathology studies digitally, as well as enable integrated diagnostics.

Sectra Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sectra)
Sectra Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sectra)

Emory Healthcare with nearly 24,000 employees and 11 hospital campuses, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia and is part of Emory University. System-wide, it has 2,722 licensed beds, more than 3,300 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta with 250 locations. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, 10 regional affiliate hospitals, and its clinically integrated physician network.

The pathology contract, signed during the third quarter of Sectra's 2021/2022 fiscal year, is an addition to the enterprise imaging contract, signed in February 2021. The pathology module will be fully compatible with the Sectra radiology module and allow for enhanced training of residents and fellows as well as collaborative tumor board meetings.

"The synergies offered from a single enterprise imaging platform are substantial and side-by-side access to both radiology and digital pathology images, on the same viewer, is a game-changer in patient care," says President of Sectra, Inc., Isaac Zaworski.

Digital pathology is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs. Since the launch of Sectra's digital pathology solution in 2015, it has grown to support full-scale primary diagnostics at large healthcare providers worldwide to improve cancer diagnostics.

About Sectra

With 30 years of innovation and more than 2,000 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last consecutive nine years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

Contact:
Andrea Sowitch, Vice President of Marketing
Sectra, Inc.
E-mail: andrea.sowitch@sectra.com
Phone: 720 351 0949

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO
Sectra AB
E-mail: torbjorn.kronander@sectra.se
Phone: +46 705 23 5227

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emory-healthcare-expands-enterprise-imaging-solution-from-sectra-with-digital-pathology-301484609.html

SOURCE Sectra, Inc

