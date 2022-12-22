Emotion Analytics Market Size Set to Achieve USD 10.7 Billion by 2030 growing at 16.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Emotion Analytics Market Report and

TOKYO, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Emotion Analytics Market Size accounted for USD 2.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 10.7 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2030.



Emotion analytics, also known as affective computing, are critical in identifying and analyzing the entire human emotional range, including mood, attitude, and emotional personality, about brand perception and preferences. The Tempkin Group discovered in a 2016 study that when people have a positive emotional affiliation with a brand, they are 8.4 times more inclined to trust the company, 7 times inclined to purchase more, and 6.6 times inclined to forgive a company's mistake.

Emotion Analytics Market Statistics

Global emotion analytics market revenue valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2021, with a 16.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America emotion analytics market share occupied over 1,008 million in revenue in 2021

Asia-Pacific emotion analytics market growth is estimated to attain an 18% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

By type, the speech analytics sub-segment seized USD 980 million in market revenue in 2021

Based on industry vertical, the retail sub-segment gathered US$ 840 million in 2021

Growing demand from AI and big data analytics is a key trend in the emotion analytics industry

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3098

Emotion Analytics Market Report Coverage:

Market Emotion Analytics Market Emotion Analytics Market Size 2021 USD 2.8 Billion Emotion Analytics Market Forecast 2030 USD 10.7 Billion Emotion Analytics Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 16.1% Emotion Analytics Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Emotion Analytics Market Base Year 2021 Emotion Analytics Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Technology, By Industry Vertical, And By Geography Emotion Analytics Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Affectiva, Apple, Inc., Beyond Verbal, Cogito, International Business Machines Corporation, iMotions, Microsoft Corporation, Neuromore Inc., Retinad Virtual Reality Inc., and Sensum. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Emotion Analytics Market Dynamics

The emergence of smart and advanced technology, as well as the penetration of smart mobile systems, has made the new electronic network more sensitive and conscious of people all over the world. The emotional analytics Internet of Things (IoT) will assist organizations in identifying human emotions and will be a new advertising component during the forecast period. Among the primary factors driving the emotional analytics market are an increase in the number of videos, the critical decision-making process, and a company's recognition of human behavior, which drives various organizations.

Story continues

The global emotion detection and recognition market is being driven by significant growth in the internet of things technology, increased popularity of wearable technology, and a tremendous increase in smartphone usage. Furthermore, technological advancements assist the market in performing better. Growing wearable device adoption and innovation are expected to drive market growth in emotion detection and recognition. Companies have been focusing on inventing a voice-activated wearable gadget (fit bit) which would be capable of recognizing human emotions.

However, the high cost of implementing and utilizing emotion analytics is a major impediment to market growth throughout the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030. The consistency of emotion analytics, difficulties with facial recognition, and security and privacy issues concerns may stymie the growth of the emotion analytics sector over the forecast period.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/emotion-analytics-market

Emotion Analytics Market Segmentation

The global market has been split into type, technology, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on type, the industry is split into facial analytics, speech analytics, text analytics, and video analytics. The technology segment is further categorized into 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, biometrics and neuroscience, pattern recognition, records management, and others. Competitive intelligence, customer experience management, sales and marketing management, public safety and law enforcement, and workplace management are some of the applications considered in the emotion analytics market. By industry vertical, the segmentation includes BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government, healthcare, retail, and others. Furthermore, the regional categorization is comprised of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Emotion Analytics Market Share

The speech analytics sub-segment will have a significant market share in 2021, according to our emotion analytics industry analysis. The text analytics sub-segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow significantly between 2022 and 2030. According to our market forecast for emotion analytics, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology segment is expected to gain a significant market share by 2030. Customer experience management generated the most revenue in 2021 and is expected to do so in the future. In addition, the retail industry has increased demand for emotion analytics platforms, and the BFSI industry is expected to grow in popularity in the coming years.

Emotion Analytics Market Regional Outlook

According to our emotion analytics regional analysis, North America is the leading revenue-generating region. The widespread adoption of advanced analytics technologies, the presence of key players as well as technological behemoths, strategic investments, and an increased emphasis on research and development are all factors supporting the North American emotion analytics market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to experience rapid growth between 2022 and 2030. The robust use of social media, rising internet and smartphone users, expanding IT and telecom sectors, and rising adoption of AI and big data analytics in countries such as China, India, and Japan will all benefit the Asia-Pacific emotion analytics market value.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3098

Emotion Analytics Market Players

Some prominent emotion analytics companies covered in the industry are Affectiva, Apple, Inc., Beyond Verbal, Cogito, International Business Machines Corporation, iMotions, Microsoft Corporation, Neuromore Inc., Retinad Virtual Reality Inc., and Sensum.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Emotion Analytics Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Emotion Analytics Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Emotion Analytics Market?

Which region held the largest share in Emotion Analytics Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Emotion Analytics Market?

Who is the largest end user Emotion Analytics Market?

What will be the Emotion Analytics Market value in 2030?



Browse More Research Topic on ICT Sector Related:

The Global Data Analytics Market Size accounted for USD 31.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 329.8 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 29.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Process Analytics Market size accounted for USD 625 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 21,918 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 48.5%.

The Global Speech to Text Analytics Market Size accounted for USD 2,135 Million in 2021 and will achieve a market size of USD 8,677 Million by 2030, budding at a CAGR of 17.1%.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com



