Emotion Detection and Recognition Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Growth
Global Market for Emotion Detection and Recognition
Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emotion Detection and Recognition - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market to Reach $114.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emotion Detection and Recognition estimated at US$28.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Feature Extraction & 3-D Modelling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.2% CAGR and reach US$47.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural Language Processing segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR
The Emotion Detection and Recognition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Affectiva
Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd.
Crowdemotion Ltd.
Eyeris
Kairos AR, Inc.
Noldus Information Technology
Nviso SA
Realeyes
Sentiance
Sightcorp BV
SkyBiometry
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
194
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$28.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$114.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
19.0%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Product Overview
Emotion Detection and Recognition Market to Witness Steady Growth
Emotion Detection and Recognition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Emotion Detection and Recognition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
A Glance into Leading Market Players
Emotion Detection and Recognition Market: Percentage Sales Revenue of Leading Players: 2018
Emotion Detection and Recognition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With Increased Investments in IoT Technology, the Market to Register Stronger Gains
Estimates of Investments in IoT by Industry: 2014-2019
Global Market Size (in Billion USD) of IoT Devices: 2016-2020
Worldwide Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in Billions): 2015-2025
Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Market Growth
Breakdown of Demand for Wearable Devices in Units (M) by Region: 2015-2022
Increase in Mobile Devices Based Applications to Support Market Growth
Worldwide Growth Rate of Mobile Devices in Billions: 2017-2022
Increasing Application of Emotion Detection and Recognition Software for Promoting Brands to Bolster Market Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Affectiva
Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd.
Crowdemotion Ltd.
Eyeris
Kairos AR, Inc.
Noldus Information Technology
Nviso SA
Realeyes
Sentiance
Sightcorp BV
SkyBiometry
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vw0osb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900