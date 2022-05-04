U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.17
    +124.69 (+2.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,061.06
    +932.27 (+2.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,964.86
    +401.10 (+3.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,949.92
    +51.07 (+2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.55
    -0.26 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.30
    +13.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.60 (+2.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0627
    +0.0098 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2634
    +0.0142 (+1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1480
    -0.9620 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,762.92
    +1,951.70 (+5.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.51
    +45.18 (+5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

EMP METALS ACCELERATES WARRANT EXPIRY DATE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EMPPF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has accelerated the expiry date of common share purchase warrants of the Company issued on August 4, 2021 (the "Warrants") in accordance with the terms of the Warrants. Approximately 11.1 million Warrants are currently outstanding and are subject to acceleration. If all Warrants are exercised, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately $2.56 million, which will be used to drill the Company's lithium brine properties located in Saskatchewan.

Under the terms of the Warrants, the Company is permitted to accelerate the expiry date if the average closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for any 10 consecutive trading days is equal to or greater than $0.50 (the "Acceleration Event"). The Company is pleased to confirm that the Acceleration Event occurred as of May 3, 2022. Accordingly, the Company has chosen to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to May 18, 2022 and this news release constitutes notice to the Warrant holders of the acceleration under the terms of the Warrants. Holders may exercise the Warrants before 5:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on May 18, 2022 (the "Expiry Time") by observing the process as set out in their Warrant certificates. All Warrants remaining unexercised after the Expiry Time will be cancelled.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of any of the securities offered in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States of America. The securities being offered as part of the exercise of warrants have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c1021.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Fed rate hike: ‘The market is finally saying thank you,’ economist says

    Michael Cox, former chief economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, weighs in on the latest Fed announcement and why the markets are reacting so positively.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Why Upstart Is Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial-intelligence (AI)-centric lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 5% higher as of 1:43 p.m. ET today after the company announced a new partnership with Salesforce.com. Also, people on social media are noticing a new piece of information on the website that suggests the company automated a higher percentage of loans in the first quarter of the year. Upstart announced a new partnership with Salesforce this morning called Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce, which enables bank and credit union employees to launch a loan application for borrowers through any mode of communication, whether it's when borrowers are on the phone with customer service or through a QR code.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump after Powell pushes back on bigger rate hikes after half-point increase

    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision against the backdrop of elevated inflation and a still-tight U.S. labor market.

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • Why Revolve Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) were down 23.5% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company reported results for the first quarter on Tuesday. The company reported sales growth of 58% year over year, driven by a 38% increase in active customers on a trailing-12-month basis. What's more, Revolve's profitability is holding up despite supply chain and inflationary pressures.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    In just a little over three weeks, Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Perhaps in preparation for that big event, investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is resuming coverage of the semiconductors giant -- and provided a few thoughts on the company ahead of earnings. "Nvidia," writes Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, "remains one of the best growth names in the semis space [and] is a core holding." For this reason, the analyst says Morgan Stanley's approach will be "to at

  • Fed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve delivered the biggest interest-rate increase since 2000 and signaled it would keep hiking at that pace over the next couple of meetings, unleashing the most aggressive policy action in decades to combat soaring inflation.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cu

  • Here's Why Amazon's Crash Will Make You Money

    The narrative around Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slowing sales growth in its retail business, in which online stores reported a 1% decline in revenue last quarter. It has fast-growing revenue coming from advertising, third-party seller services, Prime subscriptions, and cloud services. A quick glance at what these businesses are worth helps illustrate why Amazon is a solid investment at these low share prices.

  • Lyft stock is getting smoked — here's why

    Lyft was pummeled during early trading Wednesday following an earnings report that beat estimates.

  • This Number Is Why PayPal Is Worth Buying Today

    Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have been getting clobbered over the past 10 months or so, falling more than 70% off all-time highs set in July 2021. While part of this has been due to the broad market sell-off all investors have seen lately, it was also because of a shift in strategy mentioned during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in February. The company's fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings -- which were reported on April 27 -- showed the shift is having some preliminary success.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • What Does Micron Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MU) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's stock saw...

  • Indexes Jump After Fed's Biggest Rate Hike In Two Decades; Two Oil Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones rallied over 2% in late-afternoon trading after the Fed's rate hike announcement triggered a broad-market rally.

  • Fed's move on inflation ‘isn't enough,’ market strategist says

    Seema Shah, the Chief Strategist at Principal Global Investors, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine the market movement and outlook amid the Fed's interest rate hike decision, wage growth, and inflation.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Fed raises interest rates by 0.50%, largest move since 2000

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point, as the central bank's firefight with high inflation continues.