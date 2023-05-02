Empath Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Validating Its High Standards for Data Security and Privacy

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Empath, Inc., a global leader in skills intelligence, has announced it has received SOC 2 certification, confirming its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy.

"SOC 2 certification provides our customers with the assurance that their data is protected by stringent controls and procedures," said former Chairman and CEO of Kellogg's and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez, Co-Founder and CEO of Empath. "With Empath, you can trust that your data is secure and that we take the privacy of your information seriously."

Empath received its SOC 2 certification after undergoing an extensive third-party audit of the company's systems and processes, including its data center infrastructure, access controls, software development life cycle, and incident response procedures.

About Empath

Empath's suite of AI-enabled products leverages the company's advanced machine learning capabilities and deep skills expertise. Empath offers a range of products to help customers build and maintain future-proof, skills-based organizations, including its Skills Taxonomy Manager (STM), the Empath Proficiency Library (EPL), Skills Inventory Snapshot, and its flagship Skills Intelligence Platform (SIP).

