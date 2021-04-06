U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,063.00
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,373.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,588.50
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,259.40
    -3.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.74
    +1.09 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.70
    +6.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    +0.42 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1510
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,049.47
    +687.52 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,243.76
    +32.41 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,821.04
    +83.74 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Empathy emerges from stealth with $13M for a digital assistant aimed at bereaved families

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Death, despite being one of the most inevitable of life's events, can also be one of the most complicated and problematic. Fraught with emotional and religious complexities, for many families it can also come with financial and organizational ones. Today, a startup called Empathy is coming out of stealth with the aim of taking some of the stigma out of working on some of those challenges head-on, with an AI-based platform for families to help organize affairs (and thus indirectly help assist in those families attending to themselves) after a death.

"On average, a family can spend 500 hours dealing with the different aspects related to the death of a loved one," said CEO Ron Gura, who co-founded the company with Yonatan Bergman. "We provide a digital companion in the form of native apps that are built to empower bereaved families." He said he likens Empathy to a "GPS for the recently bereaved."

The Israeli startup is launching first in the U.S. market, and it's doing so with $13 million in funding co-led by VCs General Catalyst and Aleph.

Some 3 million people on average die in the U.S. each year -- a number that has seen some spikes more recently due to Covid-19. And despite it being one of the more natural and predictable of things that we will all go through sooner or later, it's not something that many people prepare for, whether it's due to fear or religion or simply not wanting to dwell on morbid subjects. Ironically, that hasn't been helped by the fact that it has in turn created a pretty significant stigma around building services to help people deal with it, either for themselves, or on behalf of others.

In very typical startup fashion, this spells opportunity, of course.

"I’ve been obsessed with this narrative for a few years," said Gura, who previously worked with Berman at The Gifts Project and then later at eBay in Israel after it acquired the social gifting startup. "Death is one of the last consumer sectors that is untouched by innovation. It’s not because of technology or even a regulatory barrier. It seems it's mainly because of the inherent optimism in us and our human nature that causes us to avoid talking about the inevitable truth of death and dying. So there is an unspoken sector that is not seeing transformation that pretty much every other sector is seeing these days."

It's also, I suspect, because death makes people incredibly vulnerable, and any enterprise based around vulnerability feels off.

Empathy's approach is to make its help, and the building of a business around that idea, as transparent as possible. The company offers services for free for the first 30 days, and after that you pay a one-off fee of $65, which does not go up the longer you use the service, which could be five months or five years (or yes, longer).

After you fill in a few details about your particular circumstance, you are then guided through a step-by-step process of all of the different things one needs to deal with after a person dies.

These include things like the first, immediate arrangements you might need to make, how to inform others (and informing them), organising a funeral or other ceremony, procuring the right documents, dealing with the will, securing the deceased's identity, dealing with his/her property, organising a probate, settling benefits and accounts, and bills, and other assets, taxes and perhaps bereavement counseling for ourselves. For many of us, not only are we upset, but we may have never had to go through these processes before, and it's a surreal learning curve to be experiencing when you are already on a potential emotional rollercoaster.

The idea with Empathy is that while some of these will require some lifting from you, the platform will play the part of a "digital assistant" by helping prompt what you need to do next, and give you guidance for how to get through that. It doesn't refer you to others; it doesn't advertise other services and never plans to. The data that does go into the platform, Gura said, will not be used anywhere other than where you are channelling it for the purposes of settling affairs.

Empathy is not the first but the next in an interesting and slowly growing cluster of startups tackling this area. Others include Farewill in the UK, helping people write wills for themselves; Lantern to help open up the conversation about death and planning for it; and estate planning startup Trust & Will. Competition, perhaps, but at least for now showing that there can be helpful tech build even for the more difficult areas of life.

“The end-of-life industry is a large sector that has been untouched by the wave of digital transformation occurring in every other industry,” said Joel Cutler, MD and co-founder of General Catalyst, in a statement. “Empathy is unique in that it addresses both the emotional and logistical anguish of loss. We believe this is the technology and experience that can greatly benefit every family.”

“The Empathy team is directing their vast experience in consumer software to significantly improve how people handle the burdens that come with death,” added Michael Eisenberg, partner and co-founder at Aleph. “When grieving, many families do not have the bandwidth to deal with tasks and bureaucracy. By combining financial technology and emotional understanding, Empathy has built a product for the next-of kin with compassion at its core.”

Longer term, Gura said that Empathy may look to tackle other aspects of the process, such as organizing affairs before the death of a loved one, or perhaps looking at other problematic life events, like divorce, that also spur a lot of obligations in their aftermath.

Recommended Stories

  • NZ Australia travel bubble to begin

    A travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia will kick off next week. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters on Tuesday that quarantine-free travel will begin on April 19 for the neighbouring countries. She said that conditions for the bubble had been met and will give economic recovery a boost.New Zealand broadcaster 1NEWS said that the bubble is expected to run on a state-by-state basis and would restrict travellers from certain areas if there is an outbreak. The two countries faced mounting pressure from businesses to re-open borders. The plans for the bubble were previously shelved after sporadic outbreaks in some Australian cities.But both countries have managed the pandemic better than other developed nations after closing their international borders to non-citizens relatively early during the health crisis.Australia has had just over 900 deaths and New Zealand recorded 24 deaths from COVID-19.

  • This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Short and Sweet

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Revolution Ventures backs Casted in B2B-focused podcast play

    The value to be gained in the B2B world is something that has been largely untapped. For Lindsay Tjepkema -- who has been entrenched in the world of B2B marketing for more than 15 years -- the opportunity was massive. Existing backers High Alpha Capital, Elevate Ventures and Tappan Hill Ventures also participated in the financing, which brings Indianapolis-based Casted’s total raised to about $9.3 million since its inception.

  • Oil rebounds on robust economic data

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday supported by strong economic data from China and the United States, recouping some of the losses from the previous session due to rising OPEC+ supply and infections in India and parts of Europe. "The current situation is fragile, therefore re-visiting the recent highs (of oil prices)... is not imminent," said PVM analyst Tamas Varga. Market sentiment was buoyed as March data showed U.S. services activity hit a record high.

  • A debt-laden Indian realtor with a Trump connection is all set for an IPO

    Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, will launch its IPO on BSE and the National Stock Exchange on April 7.

  • Enbridge to Biden: Lake Michigan Pipeline Tunnel Fits U.S. Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc. wants to show the Joe Biden administration that the tunnel the Canadian company is building for its oil pipeline under Lake Michigan is exactly what the U.S. president’s plan for better infrastructure is all about.The tunnel project for the company’s Line 5, opposed by Michigan Governor and Biden ally Gretchen Whitmer, is the kind of upgrade that will make a crucial piece of infrastructure safer, Enbridge Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said in an interview. The Calgary-based pipeline giant is engaging with the Biden administration to get that message across, he said.“Under the theme of ‘Build Back Better’ that the president has been talking about, it fits exactly,” Al Monaco said. “That’s what we are doing: We are modernizing an existing piece of infrastructure with a tunnel that reduces the risk to as close to zero as humanly possible, and we are doing it on our dime.”Enbridge is fighting Whitmer’s move last November to revoke an easement that permitted the pipeline to cross the lake bed, a decision that could force the system to shutdown by May. Meanwhile, Enbridge is pushing ahead with the tunnel project approved by Whitmer’s predecessor.Line 5 crosses the Straits of Mackinac between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and supplies light oil and fuel to refineries and consumers in the U.S. Midwest and Canada.While the new U.S. president is aggressively seeking to promote spending on infrastructure, he has also canceled a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline that would have carried Canadian oil sands crude from Alberta into the U.S.Al Monaco argues that blocking the existing Line 5 would trigger a crisis given its importance to Midwest refineries. The tunnel addresses concerns about potential oil spills into the water posed by ship anchors, for instance. A court-ordered mediation is scheduled to start on April 16.“It doesn’t make much sense to create a crisis when we have a solution there in the tunnel,” he said. “Protecting the Great Lakes is exactly what we’re doing.”Another project that Monaco says fits well with Biden’s goals is its Line 3. Enbridge is currently building a replacement to the aging cross-border pipeline with a new one that can pump increased volumes of Canadian crude into the U.S. Construction of the project in the U.S. only began in December after years of regulatory and legal delays. Protesters, including some indigenous groups, have regularly tried to disrupt construction, but Enbridge plans to finish the line on schedule, by year end. Horizontal directional drilling planned for the summer and eight pump stations are “on track,” he said.Canadian oil sands producers have struggled for years with a shortage of export pipelines, a situation that’s depressed prices for local crude oil. Projects to build new pipelines have faced environmental opposition and delays. But new pipelines such as the Line 3 replacement are being built, and large new project’s aren’t going to be needed, Monaco said.“We are going to see fewer projects generally in the next two to three years,” he said. “That’s less about opposition in my view and more about the fundamentals of energy. We’ve gone through a massive build in pipelines across North America, and so I think we’ve got enough capacity to keep us going for a while.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Climb to Record After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied to a record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar fell while Treasuries were little changed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1811.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 110.21 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.3% to $58.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,728.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latest ‘Altcoin Season’ Fueled by XRP, Tron, Stellar Pushes Crypto Market Value to $2T for First Time

    The industry's latest leg up has been fueled by ether and other alternative currencies, with bitcoin's rally pausing this year.

  • 3 reasons Goldman Sachs is super bullish on bank stocks

    Goldman Sachs is feeling bank stocks. Here are three names it really likes.

  • BP Poised to Restart Buybacks After Reaching Debt Goal Early

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it already achieved its $35 billion net-debt target, reaching the threshold at which it has said it can restart share buybacks about a year earlier than expected.The news reflects an accelerated pace of asset sales and improved business performance, with BP’s trading division capitalizing on dramatic moves in energy markets. It marks a potential turning point following a tumultuous year for the industry, in which fuel sales and refining margins were hammered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.So far this year, a “very strong” business performance driven by trading, prices and “resilient operations” has brought borrowings down, the London-based oil giant said Tuesday. Having reached its debt goal, “BP is committed to returning at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders by way of share buybacks.”The move will be a boon to investors, many of whom had seen peer Royal Dutch Shell Plc as being ahead of the game in returning cash to shareholders, having slightly raised its dividend only two quarters after it was slashed. BP cut its payout last August, a policy u-turn after boosting it just a few quarters earlier.BP’s shares rose 3.4% to 299.75 pence as of 9:46 a.m. in London, extending their gain this year to 18%.“Given where the stock price is, we expect more than 60% of surplus free cash flow to be allocated to buybacks,” Oswald Clint, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd., said in research note. The energy company also made a strong profit from liquefied natural gas trading in the first quarter, he said.Energy ShiftWhile the market welcomed BP’s announcement, the firm’s value is still down by a third from pre-pandemic levels. That reflects struggles on several fronts, from the lingering effects of the virus crisis to the overhaul of the business amid the energy transition. BP has labored over the past year to convince investors that it can generate high returns while slashing emissions and ramping up clean-energy investments.It’s also selling a raft of assets -- including a stake in a large Omani gas project and an interest in data firm Palantir Technologies Inc. -- and plans to offload $25 billion worth by 2025. BP received around $4.7 billion from disposals in the quarter through March, and now expects such proceeds in 2021 to be at the top end of its $4 billion to $6 billion range, it said Tuesday.See also: BP Is Said to Field Final Offers for North Sea Energy AssetsBP is among a number of oil majors and independent commodity trading houses to profit from the large swings in prices during the pandemic. The company doesn’t break down how much money its trading unit makes, but Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney has said the division will be key in boosting returns from investments in renewables, which are typically 5% to 6%.BP’s net debt at the end of 2020 was $38.9 billion. It said at the time that the figure would likely increase in the first half of 2021. In February, BP estimated that it would meet its $35 billion debt target between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.There’ll be a further update on debt and buyback plans at BP’s first-quarter results on April 27.(Updates with analyst comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos

    Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it will take a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) hit from dealings with Archegos Capital Management, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. The scandal-hit bank now expects to post a loss for the first quarter of around 900 million Swiss francs. Switzerland's No. 2 bank, which has dumped over $2 billion worth of stock to end exposure to the New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, said Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin were stepping down following the losses.

  • Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United incident

    "JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022," the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website. JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka's Itami Airport and use international planes for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.

  • Brookfield, BlackRock no longer in race for over $10 billion Aramco pipeline stake - sources

    U.S. asset manager BlackRock and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc are no longer in the race to buy a stake in Saudi oil giant Aramco's pipeline business, two sources familiar with the deal said. Apollo Global Management and New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) are among the bidders still in the race for the deal, which could fetch Aramco over $10 billion, they said. China Investment Corp, the country's sovereign wealth fund, was also weighing a bid for the assets, a third source told Reuters.

  • FTSE jumps as markets reopen – live updates

    Companies poised to reverse years of underinvestment Credit Suisse takes £3.4bn hit from hedge fund implosion FTSE 100 opens higher S&P 500 hit a new record Matthew Lynn: For business owners, Covid passports are not worth the risk or the hassle Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • Philippines Plans U.S. Dollar Bonds ‘Before Rates Skyrocket,’ Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the government plans to sell dollar bonds before interest rates rise, and will look for new revenue sources and ways to wind down debt next year.“We will tap the U.S. bond market before rates skyrocket,” Dominguez said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Kathleen Hays on Tuesday. He didn’t provide more details on the debt plan.The Philippines plans to borrow a record 3 trillion pesos ($62 billion) from domestic and international sources this year, according to budget data presented to Congress in August. Last week, it raised 55 billion yen ($500 million) through a 3-year Samurai bond sale.Economic growth this year “is going to be lower than what we expected” as virus cases surge, Dominguez said.The Philippines extended a lockdown in Manila and nearby provinces to until April 11 to control a rise in infections, and the two-week strict movement curbs will likely shave off 0.8 percentage points from this year’s growth, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said Monday. Last year’s lockdown -- among the world’s longest -- pushed gross domestic product to plunge 9.5%, the worst since at least 1946.Economic managers will meet Thursday to review growth targets. President Rodrigo Duterte, as part of a plan to drive GDP growth to as high as 7.5%, set a record spending goal this year of 4.5 trillion pesos.Debt TrimmingThe government doesn’t intend to increase its borrowing from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Dominguez said, and aims to wind down its loans from the central bank later this year or early next.While the government isn’t planning to introduce new tax measures at this time, Dominguez said the finance department is looking at ways of “winding down” debt, including other possible revenue sources.The government aims to cap the budget deficit at 8.9% of GDP this year before lowering the gap to 7.3%.“I’d like to hear of solutions to the world debt problem,” Dominguez said of discussions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings this week. “This is a problem of ours as well as problems of many countries.”(Updates with more details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge lower after S&P 500, Dow set record highs

    Stock futures edged lower after a record-setting session on Wall Street, which sent the S&P 500 sailing further above the 4,000 level.

  • Canada Dollar Looks to Extend Outperformance Deeper Into 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Already one of the best-performing major currencies this year, Canada’s dollar looks poised to become a market favorite for all of 2021.At the heart of the loonie’s broad gains are demand for the country’s abundant natural resources, attractive yields and proximity to the U.S., where vaccination rollouts and infrastructure spending are seen helping Canada’s biggest export market regain its footing.Against that reflation-trade backdrop and relative calm in equity markets, the Bank of Canada signaled it will slow quantitative easing. That’s fueled the currency’s largest quarterly return in years against two haven counterparts: the yen and Swiss franc. Even versus the dollar, which defied dour forecasts to post its best quarter in a year, the loonie rose more than 1%, and it’s just behind the British pound for the title of best major currency so far this year.“The Canadian recovery will be impressive in the second half, with growth projections revised up,” said John Velis, a strategist at BNY Mellon, who is long the loonie versus the dollar. “Furthermore, the global reopening will help commodities as we get deeper into the year and we’ll see commodity- and oil-related FX do well.”The loonie’s first-quarter performance is unlikely to be just a flash in the pan. With economies of Group-of-20 nations forecast to rebound this year, U.S. and Canada rank in the top five, seen expanding 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively, according to Bloomberg data. As growth gains traction and major central banks remain accommodative for the foreseeable future, rising demand for commodities could support the currency well into next year.While commodity prices and the loonie don’t move in lockstep, the 21-day correlation between the Bloomberg Commodity Index and Deutsche Bank AG’s trade-weighted index for the Canadian dollar is above 70% and near the highs seen in the past five years. U.S. President Joe Biden’s “green” infrastructure packages should further underpin prices with some analysts touting an impending commodity supercycle.Philippe Jauer, a money manager at Amundi Asset Management, says the Biden spending package will be bullish for the Canadian dollar and other resource-linked currencies. The administration is moving “swiftly, massively and this is what the market is looking at for now,” he said, adding that Canada’s export market stands to benefit.Jauer is following a butterfly strategy that comprises long bets on the dollar, commodity-linked currencies and a short on the euro. He favors the Canadian dollar versus most other G-10 currencies except the greenback.The combination of solid growth and subdued inflation is particularly appealing to fixed-income managers. Headline consumer-price inflation in Canada is running about 1.1% per year -- below a 1.7% reading in the U.S. The five-year breakeven inflation rate for Canada, a gauge of bond market expectations for consumer-price gains, is around 1.9%, compared with around 2.6% for a similar U.S. measure.With Canadian government yields in maturities of five years and less exceeding that of U.S. counterparts, carry returns are comparatively attractive. Among higher yielding nations, Canada’s favorable sovereign ratings and limited U.S. dollar funding concerns make it an attractive alternative to many emerging-market counterparts.Not everyone is upbeat on the loonie. For Bipan Rai, a strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the global growth story is already priced in and he anticipates weakening versus the greenback as markets re-price central bank policy. “Put simply, we don’t think that the Bank of Canada will hike ahead of the Fed when push comes to shove post-2021.”There are also risks to the growth outlook, among them the potential failure of vaccines to rein in the pandemic and challenges that Biden will face to get his spending plans approved. But at the moment, markets are betting on a brighter outlook.One-year implied volatility in the Canadian dollar last week plummeted to the lowest level in more than a month -- a sign that options traders are getting more comfortable with loonie stability longer term. Technically, the loonie is flirting with key long-term hurdles against the U.S. dollar, euro and yen. Versus the greenback, a double-top and descending wedge pattern since March 2020 have spot slowly approaching a 2015 support line at around C$1.2280, from its current level of about C$1.2536.That’s a level to be tested this year, if Greg Anderson at Bank of Montreal is right. He’s got a year-end outlook of C$1.22, which would be the strongest since 2017, and sees yield differentials helping guide the way. Canadian two-year rates still exceed equivalent U.S. debt by about 6 basis points and their German counterparts by about 95 basis points. Canadian yields have largely kept pace with jumps in Treasury rates, so that pulled the loonie higher on lots of crosses, said Anderson.“The yield differential that has opened up will still create a bit of attraction for the loonie on crosses,” he said. “And that should help it outperform.”(Updates Canadian dollar price in 13th and 2-year rates in 14th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 4-Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advance U.S. interests. In a speech ahead of her first International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings as Treasury chief, Yellen signaled stronger U.S. engagement on issues from climate change to human rights to tax base erosion.

  • Biden's electric vehicle ambitions may send Tesla stock skyrocketing to $1,300: analyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives takes the wraps off his new price target on Tesla, but hints there may be even more upside to it.

  • Why growth stocks could rally from here

    Over the past seven weeks, growth stocks have been in a correction the “opening up the economy” stocks have been in a strong uptrend (as seen in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones). From here, we will start to see growth pick up again and participate to the upside f