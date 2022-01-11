Emphysema Drug-Free Breathing Aid – AirPhysio Symptom Relief Device Relaunched

Life Wellness Healthcare has relaunched the AirPhysio device on its online store, catering to the needs of those with emphysema. The drug-free device provides reliable symptom management.

Tweed Heads, Australia, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emphysema usually develops over years of smoking, and is part of the collection of diseases that makes up COPD. By using the relaunched AirPhysio as part of their treatment, customers can strengthen their lungs and breathe easier.

For more information, please visit: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search

Emphysema is difficult to diagnose, and symptoms take a long time to develop. People may experience shortness of breath, wheezing, and ongoing fatigue. Using the newly available AirPhysio daily can improve airflow.

The health and wellness store explains that it only takes around five minutes of use each day to see a noticeable benefit. No batteries or refills are required. Customers simply have to take a deep breath and exhale through the product.

This begins the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) process, which causes vibrations throughout the airway. Any mucus that has built up will be loosened, and rise to the top of the lungs to be expelled.

Over 2,000 five-star reviews are available to browse, where customers give their first-hand experience of the device in action. Many cite noticing a difference within two weeks. Others explain that they have had difficulty breathing for years, but AirPhysio has helped to reduce this when used consistently.

Life Wellness Healthcare has a compassionate team, and they have firsthand experience of what it’s like to live with respiratory issues. They are committed to providing customers with the best products to overcome their difficulties.

While the device is primarily used by those with respiratory issues, the AirPhysio can also assist with better breathing for swimmers, divers, athletes, and musicians.

A spokesperson for the company states: “If you would like to create the most hygienic breathing experience, external filters are also available. These capture toxins and help to promote healthier lungs.”

Other breathing products available on the store include a personal ultrasonic spirometer, an E-chamber peak flow meter, and a large spacer for those with asthma. Anyone seeking more information about the products can get in touch, and the team will be happy to help.

