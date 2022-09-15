U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

Empire Company Reports Voting Results

·2 min read

STELLARTON, NS, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Empire Company Limited ("Empire" or the "Company") (TSX: EMP.A) announced the voting results for the election of its directors at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today.

There were 98,121,279 Class B shares (over 99.9% of outstanding Class B shares) represented by proxy at the Meeting of which 100% of the Class B shares were voted in favour of each director nominee, and no Class B shares were withheld from voting on any nominee.

In addition to the election of directors, the Class B shareholders also voted on fixing the maximum number of directors at 18, on the remuneration of directors, on the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors for fiscal 2023 and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration. 100% of the Class B shares represented at the Meeting were voted in favour of these motions.

The advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation was voted on by both Non-Voting Class A and Class B shareholders. There were 131,059,351 Non-Voting Class A shares (80.4% of the Non-Voting Class A shares outstanding) represented by proxy at the Meeting of which 84.1% were voted in favour of the motion. 100% of the Class B shares represented at the Meeting were voted in favour of the advisory resolution.

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia.  Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate.  With approximately $30.5 billion in annualized sales and $16.3 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 130,000 people.

Additional financial information relating to Empire, including the Company's Annual Information Form, can be found on the Company's website at www.empireco.ca or at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Empire Company Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/15/c5029.html

