Empire Discovery Continues to Deliver High Grade Gold at the Odienné Project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to report further gold intercepts from the high grade gold discovery at the Empire Prospect. These new results both extend the mineralized envelope along strike and down dip as well as confirm the internal continuity of mineralization at Empire (Figure 1 and 2).

As per the highlights below, hole OERC0021 confirms the robust nature of mineralization at Empire, whilst OERC008 and the 40m extension of hole OEDD003 extend mineralization down dip to a vertical depth of greater than 150m on the original discovery section.

The current mineralized envelope at Empire has now been extended to approximately 200m in length, 150 metres vertically, and the width ranges from 30 to 80 m (figure 2). Encouragingly the mineralization remains open at depth and along strike. Furthermore, the assay pending deep hole OEDD0015 has intercepted target geology and mineralization and extends potential mineralization to a vertical depth of greater than 200m. Visible gold has been observed at 8 separate intervals between 230 and 300 metres down hole and highlights the potential for mineralization broadening at depth. Further to this a 3km long untested soil anomaly (Figure 3) extends toward the south east from current drilling. Visible gold in fresh rock has been noted in every diamond hole that has intersected the mineralized diorite.

The 30 hole (3573m) phase 1 drilling program at Empire has now been completed with only 2 holes remaining to be reported (OERC0022 and OEDD0015 – the deep hole drilled under current known mineralization). Assays for these holes are expected toward the end of February.

HIGHLIGHTS

Best intercepts from this batch of results include (see full list in table 1):

OERC0008 Step-back hole to Discovery Hole OEDD0001 (Figures 2 and 4)

OERC0021 Step-out hole 200m along strike from Discovery Section (Figures 2 and 5)

along strike from Discovery Section (Figures 2 and 5) OEDD0003 extension (hole re-entered and extended figure 2 and 4)

OERC005 twin of OEDD0001 (figure 2 and 4)





These results compliment the following previously reported results (see releases dated 19th Nov. 2019 and 23rd Dec. 2019):

OEDD0001 (figure 2 and 4)

OEDD0002 (figure 2 and 4)

OEDD0003 (figure 2 and 4)

OEDD009 (figure 2 and 5)





Note; True width Intercepts are approximately 75 to 90% of the reported downhole interval downhole. The Broad intercepts above are calculated at a 0.2g/t Au trigger with included intercepts calculated at a 1 g/t Au trigger. All calculated intercepts include 3m of internal waste. Plans and Sections for these holes are shown in figures 2, 4 and 5.

LINK: SEE FIGURES 1 TO 6: http://www.awaleresources.com/_resources/maps/Mineralization-Extends-at-the-Empire-Discovery-Figures29012020.pdf

Company CEO Glen Parsons commented today:

"Awale has started the New Year with further excellent results from the Empire prospect. The recent results confirm continuity of mineralization within the main drill zone and we now have a robust 200m long and greater than 150m deep mineralized envelope. This forms a core of a system which remains open down dip and along strike with a 3km soil anomaly to test.

The final hole for the program a 345m deep diamond hole has intercepted the target geology from 153 to 300 metres downhole, extending the current dimensions of the system to greater than 200m vertical and 200m long and the width of the mineralized envelope ranges from 30 to 80m..

The company is currently undertaking a 3000m (100x25metre) Auger program to tighten the 3km soil anomaly for drill testing, and results from this program are expected in March. After which a phase 2 drill program will commence at Empire.

Awale looks forward to news that will continue to flow from drilling at our exciting Empire prospect at Odienné as well as continued exploration results from Bondoukou, in the north east, where we continue to develop and progress exploitation targets for drill testing."

Vakaba Prospect:

Results from 4 scout diamond holes at the Vakaba prospect have also been returned. Expected moderate to high grade mineralization with visible gold was intercepted in the northwest trending quartz/tourmaline veins however widths of mineralization were thin. OEDD013 returned 1m at 15.7g/t Au from 45m, OEDD0011 returned 0.3m at 7.8 g/t Au, while OEDD0012 returned 2m at 1.4 g.t Au. The Vakaba prospect area has multiple gold in soil anomalies and the company will continue to work on building these toward drill target status.

Table 1: List of Significant intercepts for the Empire Prospect























Hole East North RL Depth

(m) Inclination Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) g/t Au OEDD0001 647381 1030237 465 108.16 -55 20 40 58.15 18.15 4.9

Including 40 50.4 10.4 7.9

and 46 47 1 73.1* OEDD0002 647403 1030294 467 84.06 -55 200 43.2 70.2 27 3.1

Including 43.2 52.2 9 5.3 OEDD0003 647419 1030332 469 210.06 -56.17 and 48.2 49.2 1 34.9* and 61.2 62.2 1 19.3* 204 110.49 121 10.51 0.3





124.7 130 5.3 0.4













151 170 19 0.9

Including 152 157 5 1.8

and 152 153 1 4.5 OEDD0003

181 182 1 2.2 Extension

193 196 3 4.6 OEDD0009 647490 1030215 467 156 -55 20 0 8.8 8.8 0.4



40 57 17 2.6











Including 40 42.65 2.65 15.4

64 70 6 0.5

74.26 91 16.74 1.9 Including 80.72 90 9.28 2.7 and 82 83 1 6.8 and 85 86 1 7.2 and 86 87 1 3.8 and 89 90 1 3.6

98 114 16 1.8

103 104 1 3.5

111 114 3 7.6

128 137.67 9.67 0.2 OEDD0010 647465 1030167 467 138 -55 20 61 67 6 0.3



92 97.9 5.9 0.3













108.05 111 2.95 1.1 Including 110 111 1 3.0

121 127 6 0.4 OERC0003/

OEDD0006 647556 1030108 467 57.9/84.4 -55 24 1 3 2 0.6

9 27 18 0.2













43 44 1 0.2 OERC0005 647389 1030234 465 110 -55 28 27 49 22 1.5

Including 27 28 1 4.4 and 41 42 1 6.0 and 46 47 1 16.8

55 66 11 0.6 OERC0006 647350 1030154 465 120 -55 20 109 113 4 0.9 OERC0008 647367 1030196 465 170 -55 22 62 64 2 1



81 97 16 1.3 Including 88 89 1 4 and 94 95 1 11.3

109 119 10 2.3 Including 109 114 5 3.9

123 126 3 1.7 131 141 10 0.7 Including 137 138 1 4.8

157 158 1 0.6 OERC0015 647462 1030127 474 180 20 -55 126 138 12 0.5



145 146 1 0.9

161 172 11 0.2

177 178 1 1.5 OERC0016 647541 1030064 477 115 20 -55 66 75 9 0.3



87 88 1 0.5 OERC0018 647860 1030009 476 93 20 -55 27 28 1 0.5 OERC0019 647846 1029971 476 80 20 -55 50 51 1 1.0



11 12 1 2.9

31 32 1 0.5

43 44 1 0.2 OERC0020 647832 1029934 476 82 20 -55 44 46 2 0.7



67 68 1 0.3











OERC0021 647513 1030311 476.3 165 200 -52 32 64 32 0.9

Including 43 45 2 3.3 and 53 55 2 4.8

96 130 34 2 Including 97 115 18 3 and 111 113 2 15.5

134 163 29 1.2 Including 140 151 11 2.5 and 140 144 4 3.7





Note: All intervals calculated using a 0.2 g/t Au trigger value and include 3 metres of internal waste. Included intervals calculated at a 1 g/t Au trigger with 3m of internal waste except where individual assays are reported.

