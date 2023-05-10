U.S. markets closed

Empire Life announces dividends

KINGSTON, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:

The Empire Life Insurance Company Logo (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)
Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of Dividend
per Share

Common shares

May 24, 2023

June 14, 2023

$ 19.29

Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3

June 19, 2023

July 17, 2023

$ 0.306250

 

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of March 31, 2023, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

