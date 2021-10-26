U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,574.79
    +8.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,756.88
    +15.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.71
    +9.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    -0.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1770
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,422.73
    -2,540.53 (-4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.92
    -6.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Empire Life announces redemption of $200 million 3.383% Subordinated Debentures

·3 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company ("Empire Life") announced today that it intends to redeem, on December 16, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"), all of its outstanding CDN$200 million 3.383% Unsecured Subordinated Debentures, Series 2016-1 due December 26, 2026 (the "Notes"), at a redemption price of 100% of the principal amount, together with any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Notice will be delivered to the Note holders in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the related trust indenture. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue from and after the Redemption Date.

Empire Life Logo (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)
Empire Life Logo (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)

The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of securities laws including those relating to the proposed redemption of the Notes. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions on which these forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. When relying on Empire Life's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, assumptions and other uncertainties and potential events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof or the date indicated, and not to use this forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Empire Life undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this document, except as required by law. Readers are also cautioned that such additional information is not exhaustive.

About Empire Life
Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2021, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.9 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/26/c9853.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

    The growth stock's slide continued today as a Cathie Wood ETF revealed it was selling shares of the company.

  • Why CrowdStrike Holdings Jumped Nearly 5% Today

    Shares of endpoint security leader CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) were up as much as 5% today, but were up 2.2% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. As for the reason for today's big jump, CrowdStrike announced a deepened relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS). Specifically, CrowdStrike's Cloud Security Assessment now works with CloudEndure Disaster Recovery on AWS to help prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks (when data is held hostage).

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping BlackBerry Limited (BB)

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Visa tops earnings expectations, boosts dividend

    Shares of Visa Inc. gained slightly in the aftermarket after the payments giant topped earnings and revenue estimates while boosting its quarterly dividend.