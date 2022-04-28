U.S. markets closed

Empire Life declares shareholder dividends

·1 min read

KINGSTON, ON, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:

Empire Life logo (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of Dividend
per Share





Common Shares

May 13, 2022

June 7, 2022

$18.45





Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3

June 17, 2022

July 17, 2022

$0.30625

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of March 31, 2022, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.6 billion. Follow on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

