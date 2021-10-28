Empire Life declares shareholder dividends

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date Payable Date Amount of

Dividend per

Share









Common Shares

November 12, 2021 December 7, 2021 $14.21









Non-Cumulative Rate Reset

Preferred Shares, Series 3

December 17, 2021 January 17, 2022 $0.30625

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited and provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2021, Empire Life had total assets under management of $19 billion. Follow us on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

