U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,287.50
    +103.54 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,916.39
    +614.46 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,871.53
    +382.59 (+3.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.91 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.35
    +3.33 (+3.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.30
    +7.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2465
    -0.0077 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8780
    +2.4340 (+1.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,046.22
    +870.54 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.53
    +16.68 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Empire Life retains strong capital position despite lower earnings in Q1 2022

·5 min read

Q1 2022 highlights (compared to Q1 2021)

  • Common shareholders' net income of $38 million compared to $157 million

  • Earnings per share (basic and diluted) of $38.69 compared to $159.82

KINGSTON, ON, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Empire Life reported first quarter common shareholders' net income of $38 million for 2022, compared to a net income of $157 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in first quarter earnings was primarily a result of a non-recurring release of segregated fund guarantee-related policy liabilities which occurred in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of the release of these policy liabilities, net income in the first quarter of 2022 was lower primarily due to the unfavourable market impact on capital and surplus and lower net income from the Individual Insurance line.

Empire Life logo (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)
Empire Life logo (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)

"In the first quarter of 2021 we benefited from highly favourable movements in investment markets that did not reoccur in the first quarter of this year. Even though we did not experience the level of Shareholders' net income this past quarter as we had in the same period last year, we are satisfied with our results," said Mark Sylvia, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our acquisition of six financial services firms and their amalgamation into TruStone Financial Inc., as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Life, was a definite high point for us and underscores our commitment to building a strong position in the financial advice channel."

Financial highlights






First quarter

(in millions of dollars except per share amounts)





2022


2021









Common shareholders' net income





$ 38


$ 157









Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted





$ 38.69


$ 159.82



Mar 31

Dec 31


Sep 30

Mar 31

Other Financial Highlights


2022

2021


2021

2021

Return on common shareholders' equity (trailing four quarters)¹

6.7%

13.8%


16.4%

20.3%

LICAT total ratio


142%

144%


150%

148%

1 See non-IFRS Measures

Sources of Earnings¹










First quarter

(in millions of dollars)




2022

2021

Expected profit on in-force business




$ 55

$ 48

Impact of new business




(2)

-

Experience gains (losses)




(1)

150

Management actions and changes in assumptions




1

9

Earnings on operations before income taxes




52

208

Earnings on surplus




-

6

Income before income tax




$ 51

$ 215

Income taxes




11

54

Shareholders' net income




$ 39

$ 161

Dividends on preferred shares




(1)

(3)

Common shareholders' net income




$ 38

$ 157

1 See non-IFRS Measures

The expected profit on in-force business increased by 15% for the first quarter, primarily driven by higher assets under management in the Wealth Management line.

The impact of new business decreased in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower profit at issue in the Individual Insurance line as a result of lower sales relative to the prior period. The impact of new business on the Individual Insurance line is positive, creating profit at issue, when the present value of future profits from the new business exceeds the sum of the margins in the initial policy liabilities for that business plus the expenses incurred at the point of sale.

Experience gains (losses) were lower in the first quarter of 2022 as the comparable period in 2021 included a release of the policy liabilities associated with the segregated fund guarantees. Experience losses in the first quarter of 2022 included increased expenses in the Wealth Management line from an enhanced commission program on large deposits, and the adverse experience of inflation on Group Solutions pricing, partially offset by favourable experience in the Individual Insurance line from fixed income assets backing liabilities in this segment.

Gains from management actions and changes in assumptions were lower than the comparable quarter in 2021 as trading gains from asset liability matching improvements in the Individual Insurance line from the prior period did not recur in the current period.

Earnings on surplus declined for the first quarter, primarily due to market impacts which caused realized losses on Available for Sale (AFS) assets compared to realized gains on AFS assets for the same period in 2021, partially offset by lower realized losses on assets valued as Fair Value Through Profit and Loss.

The Company's Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) Total Ratio was 142% at March 31, 2022 compared to 144% at December 31, 2021, well above the requirements set by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI) as well as Empire Life's minimum internal targets.

Non-IFRS measures
Empire Life uses non- International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) measures including return on common shareholders' equity, source of earnings, assets under management, annualized premium sales, gross and net sales for mutual funds, segregated funds and fixed annuities to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and to highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Empire Life also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers.

Additional information
All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on the unaudited consolidated financial results of Empire Life for the period ended March 31, 2022. Additional information about Empire Life can be found in Empire Life's latest Management's Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form. These documents are filed on Empire Life's profile available at www.sedar.com.

About Empire Life
Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of March 31, 2022, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.6 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/28/c4399.html

Recommended Stories

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Amazon shares plunge 10% after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Amazon reports surprise earnings loss in Q1

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Amazon's Q1 earnings report and its forecasts for Q2 2022.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges On Surprise $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Weak Near-Term Outlook

    "The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges," said CEO Andy Jassy.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Intel stock falls 5% following data-center miss, light outlook

    Intel Corp. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after sales at the chip maker's major businesses and its forecast for the current quarter came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Here's Why We Think NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) appeared to be on life support Thursday, after reporting results that were far worse than investors had anticipated. Investors began to wonder if there was any way to resuscitate the digital healthcare specialist, after its first-quarter results drove the stock down by another 46%, now down 90% from its high reached early last year. The biggest contributor to Teladoc's stunning fall from grace was a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.

  • Intel’s Guidance Falls Short. The Stock Drops.

    The maker of semiconductors reported higher adjusted per-share earnings than expected. Revenue also beat forecasts.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • UPDATE 2-Intel forecasts gloomy quarter on supply-chain woes, shares fall

    Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations on Thursday on worries of demand weakness in its largest end market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Rising inflation, resurgence of COVID-19 in China and uncertainties around the war in Ukraine have shifted consumer spending away from gadgets, hurting Intel, which saw more than half of its revenue last year coming from the segment selling processors for PCs. As lockdowns in China continue, supply-chain bottlenecks are likely to hurt Intel's customers, in turn affecting the chipmaker's business.

  • Why Upstart, LendingClub, and Customers Bancorp Are Rising Today

    Shares of several banks and consumer-facing fintech companies got off to a good start today, largely due to positive earnings reports, but struggled to sustain momentum in the face of difficult economic conditions. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 6% higher at 9:35 a.m. ET today, although it traded less than 1% higher at 10:53 a.m. Shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) traded more than 9% higher at 9:35 a.m. but only about 4.5% higher at 10:53 a.m. Shares of the digital marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC) performed the best of the group, trading roughly 15% higher at 10:53 a.m. LendingClub reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 yesterday evening and generated a solid beat for the quarter.

  • Why PayPal Stock Is Rising Today

    PayPal beat Wall Street's revenue estimate for the first quarter but lowered its full-year outlook.

  • Apple beats sales estimates with big bumps in iPhones, services

    Apple Inc on Thursday reported record fiscal second-quarter sales and profit that beat Wall Street estimates as it managed chip shortages and consumers snapped up new iPhones. Apple shares rose about 3% in after-hours trading. The Silicon Valley-based iPhone maker, which is the world's largest company by market capitalization, is aiming to maintain high demand for the iPhone and other hardware while growing sales from services, including music and video subscriptions.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Amazon stock drops 10% after earnings slammed by Rivian stock decline, forecast comes up short

    Amazon.com Inc. reported a loss of nearly $4 billion in the first quarter of 2022, as its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. wiped away all of its profit and more, and delivered a disappointing forecast Thursday, sending shares down in late trading.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • Intel Edges Above First-Quarter Sales, Earnings Targets

    Chipmaker Intel late Thursday edged above analyst expectations for the first quarter. Intel stock fell on the news.

  • Cathie Wood Leads the Market in Schadenfreude - And It's Not Hard to See Why

    Are Wood's stock choices that bad or is she mainly a victim of being in the wrong asset class at the wrong time?