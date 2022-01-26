U.S. markets closed

Empire Life wins FundGrade A+ Award

·2 min read

KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Empire Life is pleased to announce that the Empire Life Global Smaller Companies GIF has been recognized for its exceptional risk-adjusted performance over the previous calendar year, winning a Fundata FundGrade A+ Award. Fundata determines the winners using an objective score-based calculation that determines their "best of the best" for each calendar year.

Empire Life Logo (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)
Empire Life Logo (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)

"This fund exemplifies our team's disciplined investment style, with a strong emphasis on finding great businesses at attractive valuations to help build wealth," said Ashley Misquitta, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager, Empire Life Investments Inc. "We are proud to offer investors award-winning funds to help them achieve their financial goals."

The Empire Life Global Smaller Companies GIF is available in the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds (GIF) contract. For more information about this award-winning fund or the full suite of Empire Life segregated funds, please visit www.empire.ca.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating
The FundGrade A+® rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The Fund-Grade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

About Empire Life
Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, The Empire Life Insurance Company provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2021, Empire Life had total assets under management of $19 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.
Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds. Follow Empire Life Investments Inc. on Twitter @EmpireLifeInv or visit www.empirelifeinvestments.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c4311.html

