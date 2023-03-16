Empire Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Cision

Earnings per share of $0.49; adjusted earnings per share of $0.64

Prior year earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, which included $0.14 of unusually large real estate income

Cybersecurity Event (1) adversely impacted the quarter; operational impacts relating to this event are now resolved

Same-store sales, excluding fuel, increased by 0.1%

Gross margin, excluding fuel, was flat to last year

Project Horizon on track to deliver $500 million increase in annualized EBITDA

Scene+ will be launched in Quebec and Thrifty Foods on March 23

Longo's e-commerce business, Grocery Gateway, will be integrated into Voilà in July 2023

STELLARTON, NS, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Empire Company Limited ("Empire" or the "Company") (TSX: EMP.A) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended February 4, 2023. The Company is excluding the estimated impact of the recent Cybersecurity Event in its Adjusted Metrics(2). For the quarter, the Company recorded adjusted net earnings of $164.8 million ($0.64 per share) compared to $203.4 million ($0.77 per share) last year.

In addition, management considers that the Cybersecurity Event temporarily reduced sales, and operational effectiveness, including impacts such as the temporary loss of advanced planning, promotion and fresh item management tools. This is estimated to have impacted third quarter net earnings by at least ($15.0) million (($0.06) per share). Consistent with regulatory guidance, these estimated impacts are not included in the adjustments above.

The prior year's EPS of $0.77 included $0.14 related to unusually large lease termination income and higher property sales from Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie REIT").

"As this stubbornly high inflationary environment persists, and despite the challenges we faced due to the Cybersecurity Event, we delivered solid results, highlighting how much stronger we have become over the last six years. We look forward to inflation abating, which benefits Empire and all Canadians," said Michael Medline, President & Chief Executive Officer, Empire. "This quarter we continued to advance our strategic initiatives, including efforts to expand the impact of our best-in-class grocery home delivery service Voilà and finalize our Scene+ launch across Canada."

The Company is also announcing today that Longo's e-commerce business, Grocery Gateway, will be integrated into Voilà. Grocery Gateway customers will transition to Voilà over a six-week period, starting in July 2023. The full assortment of Grocery Gateway products will be available on the Voilà platform via a Longo's 'shop in shop'. In addition to cost efficiencies, the Company expects that both Voilà and former Grocery Gateway customers will benefit from the broader product assortment that will be available on Voilà.

(1) On November 4, 2022, Empire experienced IT system issues related to a cybersecurity event (the "Cybersecurity Event" or "Event"). (2) Adjusted Metrics include adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted net earnings, and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS").



PROJECT HORIZON

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company launched Project Horizon, a three-year strategy focused on core business expansion and the acceleration of e-commerce. In its third and final year, the Company has remained disciplined in its Project Horizon execution focused on growing market share and building on cost and margin discipline despite significant inflationary pressures. The Company's assessment of Project Horizon will exclude the full impacts of the Cybersecurity Event due to its unusual nature and the expectation that the timing of some insurance recoveries will occur after the fiscal year end. See "Business Updates – Cybersecurity Event" for more information on these adjustments. The Company is on track to achieve its Horizon target of an incremental $500 million in annualized EBITDA(1). Over Project Horizon's three-year timeframe the Company expects to generate a compound average growth rate in EPS(1) of approximately 13% and an increase in EBITDA margin(1) of approximately 50 basis points, both excluding the full impact of the Cybersecurity Event and the one-time costs associated with the Grocery Gateway integration.

In fiscal 2022, benefits were achieved from promotional optimization and data analytics, the continued expansion and renovation of the store network, and strategic sourcing efficiencies. Benefits achieved in fiscal 2022 were partially offset by the planned investment in the Company's e-commerce network.

These initiatives continue to deliver benefits in fiscal 2023. Additional benefits are expected from strategic initiatives launched more recently as part of Project Horizon, including Scene+, the Company's new loyalty program. Scene+ was successfully launched in Atlantic Canada in August 2022, followed by Western Canada in September 2022 and Ontario in November 2022. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Scene+ will be launched in Quebec and in the Thrifty Foods banner in British Columbia ("B.C."). Project Horizon initiatives focused on loyalty, store optimization and customer experience will largely provide financial benefits in fiscal 2024 and beyond.

Empire is hereby also announcing that the next locations for its Farm Boy banner will be Burlington and Port Credit, Ontario. As a result, the Company has now confirmed Farm Boy's first 50 locations in Ontario.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Financial Metrics" section of this News Release.



Summary Results – Third Quarter

On November 4, 2022, Empire experienced IT system issues related to a Cybersecurity Event. The Company has included in its Adjusted Metrics an adjustment for direct costs such as inventory shrink, hardware and software restoration costs, legal and professional fees, and labour costs, net of insurance recoveries to date. The adjustment to net earnings was ($39.1) million.

In addition, the Cybersecurity Event required certain operational systems to be shut down for several weeks. The inability to utilize these systems had a temporary negative impact on Empire's sales and operational effectiveness, further impacting third quarter net earnings by at least ($15.0) million (($0.06) per share).

Empire is in the process of working with its insurance providers to make claims under its policies. Due to the complexity of the cyber insurance coverage and related claims, there will be a time lag between the initial incurrence of costs and the recognition of insurance proceeds.

($ in millions, except per 13 Weeks Ended

$

39 Weeks Ended

$

share amounts)

Feb. 4, 2023

Jan. 29, 2022

Change



Feb. 4, 2023

Jan. 29, 2022

Change

Sales $ 7,489.3 $ 7,377.3 $ 112.0

$ 23,069.7 $ 22,321.6 $ 748.1

Gross profit(1)

1,900.6

1,892.7

7.9



5,833.7

5,655.7

178.0

Operating income

232.8

354.8

(122.0)



910.8

1,030.1

(119.3)

Adjusted operating income(1)

285.4

354.8

(69.4)



963.4

1,030.1

(66.7)

EBITDA(1)

492.5

597.5

(105.0)



1,670.7

1,744.6

(73.9)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

545.1

597.5

(52.4)



1,723.3

1,744.6

(21.3)

Net earnings(2)

125.7

203.4

(77.7)



503.1

567.3

(64.2)

Adjusted net earnings(1)(2)

164.8

203.4

(38.6)



542.2

567.3

(25.1)







































Diluted earnings per share



































EPS(2) $ 0.49 $ 0.77 $ (0.28)

$ 1.93 $ 2.13 $ (0.20)

Adjusted EPS(1)(2) $ 0.64 $ 0.77 $ (0.13)

$ 2.08 $ 2.13 $ (0.05)

Diluted weighted average number



































of shares outstanding (in millions)

258.4

264.9







260.7

266.6





Dividend per share $ 0.165 $ 0.150





$ 0.495 $ 0.450









13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended

Feb. 4, 2023 Jan. 29, 2022 Feb. 4, 2023 Jan. 29, 2022 Gross margin(1) 25.4 % 25.7 % 25.3 % 25.3 % EBITDA margin(1) 6.6 % 8.1 % 7.2 % 7.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 7.3 % 8.1 % 7.5 % 7.8 % Same-store sales(1) growth 0.6 % 0.2 % 2.5 % 0.0 % Same-store sales growth (decline), excluding fuel 0.1 % (1.7) % 1.1 % (1.8) % Effective income tax rate 20.7 % 26.0 % 24.4 % 25.6 %

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Financial Metrics" section of this News Release for a description of the types of costs included. Additionally, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, certain estimated financial impacts associated with the Cybersecurity Event are not reflected in the Adjusted Metrics above as they relate to sales declines which management considers are attributable to the Event, as well as operational effectiveness which temporarily declined during the Event. Management estimates that the impact of these non-adjusted items on operating income and EBITDA to be at least ($20.0) million, and the net earnings impact to be at least ($15.0) million. (2) Attributable to owners of the Company.



Outlook

The Company continues to be well positioned to pursue growth despite the impacts of higher than normal inflation and supply chain challenges.

The industry continues to experience heightened levels of inflationary pressures, particularly related to cost of goods sold and fuel. Although it is difficult to estimate how long these pressures will last, the Company is focused on supplier relationships and negotiations to ensure competitive pricing for consumers whose shopping behaviours have become more price sensitive as a result of the heightened inflationary environment.

The industry continues to experience supply chain challenges due to ongoing labour shortages. Although it is difficult to estimate the duration of these challenges, the Company remains focused on utilizing alternative sourcing options where necessary and does not expect significant adverse impacts to its supply chain.

The Company expects same-store sales will grow in fiscal 2023. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, same-store sales growth excluding fuel was 0.1% compared to a decline of 1.7% in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales growth was 0.4% and 3.1% in the first and second quarter of fiscal 2023, respectively. Margins will continue to benefit from Project Horizon initiatives and other operating improvements in fiscal 2023. These benefits could be partially offset by the effect of sales mix changes between banners and the impact of higher fuel pricing.

The Company expects continued improvements in the results of Voilà's Toronto Customer Fulfilment Centre ("CFC") as volumes increase and efficiencies improve. At the same time, Voilà will also incur additional costs as the Montreal CFC continues to ramp up and the Calgary and Vancouver CFCs are commissioned. The ramp up of the Montreal CFC resulted in higher costs in the first half of fiscal 2023 with improved results expected in the remainder of the year. Future earnings will be primarily impacted by the rate of sales growth. The Company expects Voilà's fiscal 2023 net earnings dilution to be approximately the same as fiscal 2022.

The Company continues to expand its discount business in Western Canada with 44 stores now operating as of March 15, 2023. Newer stores are improving efficiency at a faster rate than the early conversion stores as the business gains critical mass across each province.

On December 13, 2022, the Company signed a definitive agreement between a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sobeys and Canadian Mobility Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell Canada, to sell all 56 retail fuel sites in Western Canada for approximately $100.0 million. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals. The Company expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The Company is on track to achieve an incremental $500 million in annualized EBITDA. Over Project Horizon's three-year timeframe, the Company expects to generate a compound average growth rate in EPS of approximately 13% and an increase in EBITDA margin of approximately 50 basis points, both excluding the full impact of the Cybersecurity Event and the one-time costs associated with the Grocery Gateway integration.

The 53rd week of operations in fiscal 2022 accounted for approximately $551.0 million in sales and generated earnings per share of $0.07. This will have an impact on Empire's year-over-year results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The estimated impact of the Cybersecurity Event on adjusted net earnings in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 is ($39.1) million, net of initial insurance recoveries. The Company also estimates that additional impacts to net earnings from declines in sales and operational effectiveness due to impacts such as the temporary loss of advanced planning, promotion and fresh item management tools, temporary closure of pharmacies, and customers' inability to redeem gift cards and loyalty points was at least ($15.0) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

The Company estimates that the final impact of the Cybersecurity Event on net earnings over fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 will be approximately ($32.0) million, net of estimated insurance recoveries. Insurance recoveries are expected to be received over the next several quarters.

The Company expects the costs of the integration of Grocery Gateway operations into Voilà will be charged to earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and are estimated to be approximately $11.0 million after tax.

Sales

Sales for the quarter ended February 4, 2023 increased by 1.5%, primarily driven by benefits from Project Horizon initiatives, including the expansion of FreshCo in Western Canada, higher food inflation and increased fuel sales. This increase was partially offset by the impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19" or "pandemic") restrictions in place during the third quarter of the prior year, changing consumer purchasing behaviours as a result of higher food inflation and the impact of the Cybersecurity Event.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the quarter ended February 4, 2023 increased by 0.4%, primarily as a result of benefits from Project Horizon initiatives, such as Own Brands and the expansion of FreshCo, Voilà and Farm Boy, partially offset by the Cybersecurity Event and the change in customer purchasing behaviours.

Gross margin for the quarter decreased to 25.4% from 25.7% in the prior year. Gross margin decreased primarily as a result of the impact of the Cybersecurity Event and the effect of higher fuel sales, partially offset by benefits from Project Horizon initiatives. Gross margin, excluding the mix impact of fuel was flat to last year.

Operating Income



13 Weeks Ended



$ 39 Weeks Ended



$ ($ in millions) Feb. 4, 2023 Jan. 29, 2022

Change Feb. 4, 2023 Jan. 29, 2022

Change Food retailing $ 212.3 $ 313.1 $ (100.8) $ 835.6 $ 955.8 $ (120.2)







































Investments and other operations:





































Crombie REIT

18.5

32.7

(14.2)

66.4

50.3

16.1

Genstar

5.4

10.7

(5.3)

10.0

29.1

(19.1)

Other operations, net of corporate





































expenses

(3.4)

(1.7)

(1.7)

(1.2)

(5.1)

3.9





20.5

41.7

(21.2)

75.2

74.3

0.9 Operating income $ 232.8 $ 354.8 $ (122.0) $ 910.8 $ 1,030.1 $ (119.3) Adjustment:





































Cybersecurity Event(1)

52.6

-

52.6

52.6

-

52.6 Adjusted operating income(1) $ 285.4 $ 354.8 $ (69.4) $ 963.4 $ 1,030.1 $ (66.7)









































(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Financial Metrics" section of this News Release for a description of the types of costs included. Additionally, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, certain estimated financial impacts associated with the Cybersecurity Event are not reflected in the adjusted metric above as it relates to sales declines which management considers are attributable to the Event, as well as operational effectiveness which temporarily declined during the Event. Management estimates that the impact of this non-adjusted item on operating income to be at least ($20.0) million.



For the quarter ended February 4, 2023, operating income from the Food retailing segment decreased mainly due to higher selling and administrative expenses and a decrease in other income, partially offset by higher sales and gross profit. Selling and administrative expenses increased primarily as a result of costs related to the Cybersecurity Event, higher depreciation and investments in Project Horizon initiatives, including the expansion of Voilà, FreshCo and Farm Boy. The decrease in other income was caused by higher lease termination income in the prior year.

Operating income from the Investments and other operations segment for the quarter ended February 4, 2023 decreased primarily as a result of lower equity earnings from Crombie REIT mainly due to higher property sales in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA

For the quarter ended February 4, 2023, EBITDA decreased to $492.5 million from $597.5 million in the prior year mainly as a result of the factors affecting operating income. EBITDA margin decreased to 6.6% from 8.1% in the prior year.





13 Weeks Ended



$ 39 Weeks Ended



$ ($ in millions) Feb. 4, 2023 Jan. 29, 2022

Change Feb. 4, 2023 Jan. 29, 2022

Change EBITDA $ 492.5 $ 597.5 $ (105.0) $ 1,670.7 $ 1,744.6 $ (73.9) Adjustment:





























Cybersecurity Event(1)

52.6

-

52.6



52.6

-

52.6 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 545.1 $ 597.5 $ (52.4) $ 1,723.3 $ 1,744.6 $ (21.3)







































(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Financial Metrics" section of this News Release for a description of the types of costs included. Additionally, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, certain estimated financial impacts associated with the Cybersecurity Event are not reflected in the adjusted metric above as it relates to sales declines which management considers are attributable to the Event, as well as operational effectiveness which temporarily declined during the Event. Management estimates that the impact of this non-adjusted item on EBITDA to be at least ($20.0) million.



For the quarter ended February 4, 2023, adjusted EBITDA decreased to $545.1 million from $597.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 7.3% from 8.1% in the prior year.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate for the quarter ended February 4, 2023 was 20.7% compared to 26.0% in the same quarter last year. The effective tax rate for the quarter was lower than the statutory rate primarily due to the revaluation of tax estimates, not all of which were recurring, and the benefit of consolidated structured entities and capital items, both of which are taxed at lower rates. The prior year effective tax rate was lower than the statutory rate primarily due to consolidated structured entities and capital gains, both of which are taxed at lower rates, partially offset by adjustments for book and tax differences.

Net Earnings



13 Weeks Ended



$ 39 Weeks Ended



$ ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Feb. 4, 2023 Jan. 29, 2022

Change Feb. 4, 2023 Jan. 29, 2022

Change Net earnings(1) $ 125.7 $ 203.4 $ (77.7) $ 503.1 $ 567.3 $ (64.2) EPS (fully diluted) $ 0.49 $ 0.77



$ 1.93 $ 2.13



Adjustment (net of income taxes of $13.5):



































Cybersecurity Event(2)

39.1

-

39.1

39.1

-

39.1 Adjusted net earnings(1)(2) $ 164.8 $ 203.4 $ (38.6) $ 542.2 $ 567.3 $ (25.1) Adjusted EPS (fully diluted)(2) $ 0.64 $ 0.77



$ 2.08 $ 2.13



Diluted weighted average number of





































shares outstanding (in millions)

258.4

264.9







260.7

266.6















































(1) Attributable to owners of the Company. (2) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Financial Metrics" section of this News Release for a description of the types of costs included. Additionally, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, certain estimated financial impacts associated with the Cybersecurity Event are not reflected in the Adjusted Metrics above as they relate to sales declines which management considers are attributable to the Event, as well as operational effectiveness which temporarily declined during the Event. Management estimates that the impact of this non-adjusted item on net earnings to be at least ($15.0) million.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested $143.4 million in capital expenditures(1) for the quarter ended February 4, 2023 (2022 – $159.5 million) including renovations and construction of new stores, investments in advanced analytics technology and other technology systems, FreshCo stores in Western Canada and Voilà CFCs.

(1) Capital expenditures are calculated on an accrual basis and includes acquisitions of property, equipment and investment properties, and additions to intangibles.



Free Cash Flow