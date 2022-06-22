Empire Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

Cision

Earnings per share of $0.68 compared to $0.64 last year

Same-store sales excluding fuel decreased by 2.5% compared to COVID-elevated sales levels last year

Excluding fuel, gross margin increased by 17 basis points

Project Horizon growth plan on track; second year successfully completed

Announced new loyalty strategy; Scene+ rollout to begin in Atlantic Canada in August 2022

Annual dividend per share increased 10%

Repurchased 6.4 million shares ($249 million) in fiscal 2022, an increase of 55% over fiscal 2021

Intention to repurchase $350 million of shares in fiscal 2023

Capital investment program for fiscal 2023 expected to be approximately $800 million

STELLARTON, NS, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Empire Company Limited ("Empire" or the "Company") (TSX: EMP.A) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended May 7, 2022. For the quarter, the Company recorded net earnings of $178.5 million ($0.68 per share) compared to $171.9 million ($0.64 per share) last year.

"Despite another quarter with a multitude of external pressures, particularly inflation rates we haven't seen in decades, our teams have been busy executing with excellence," said Michael Medline, President and CEO, Empire. "At the same time, we have been busy preparing for fiscal 2023 and beyond, including unveiling our exciting new loyalty program. Improving our loyalty position is one of the final building blocks of the transformation journey we embarked on more than five years ago. Considering the inflationary period we are in, we will soon be giving our customers the opportunity to earn and redeem points for groceries through the Scene+ program which is even more relevant. Offering our customers great value is a priority for us. We're thrilled to have reached this significant milestone and cannot wait to introduce this game-changing loyalty solution to our customers in the near future."

PROJECT HORIZON

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company launched Project Horizon, a three-year strategy focused on core business expansion and the acceleration of e-commerce. The Company remains on track to achieve an incremental $500 million in annualized EBITDA and an improvement in EBITDA margin of 100 basis points by fiscal 2023 by growing market share and building on cost and margin discipline. The Company expects to generate a compound average growth rate in earnings per share of at least 15% over Project Horizon's three-year timeframe.

In fiscal 2021, Project Horizon benefits were achieved from the expansion and renovation of the Company's store network, the addition of new stores, improvement in store operations and merchandising from data analytics along with continued efficiencies gained through strategic sourcing initiatives.

In fiscal 2022, earnings continued to be positively impacted by Project Horizon's strategic initiatives, including promotional optimization and data analytics, the continued expansion and renovation of the store network, and strategic sourcing efficiencies. Benefits in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 were partially offset by the planned investment in the Company's e-commerce network.

These initiatives will continue to deliver benefits in fiscal 2023, and additional benefits are expected from strategic initiatives launched more recently as part of Project Horizon, including the Company's new loyalty program, Scene+, which will be rolled out gradually. Project Horizon initiatives focused on loyalty, store optimization and customer experience will primarily benefit fiscal 2024 and beyond.

Dividend Declaration

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share on both the Non-Voting Class A shares ("Class A shares") and the Class B common shares that will be payable on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022, an increase in the annualized dividend rate of 10%. These dividends are eligible dividends as defined for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and applicable provincial legislation.

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

On June 21, 2022, the Company renewed its NCIB by filing a notice of intention with the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to purchase for cancellation up to 10,500,000 Class A shares representing 7.0% of the public float of 150,258,764 Class A shares outstanding as of June 17, 2022, subject to regulatory approval. As of June 17, 2022 there were 163,759,805 Class A shares issued and outstanding.

The Company intends to repurchase $350.0 million of Class A shares in fiscal 2023. The purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX and/or any alternative Canadian trading systems to the extent they are eligible. The price that Empire will pay for any such shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The Company believes that repurchasing shares at the prevailing market prices from time to time is a worthwhile use of funds and in the best interests of Empire and its shareholders. Purchases may commence on July 2, 2022 and shall terminate not later than July 1, 2023.

Based on average daily trading volume ("ADTV") of 382,234 over the last six months, daily purchases will be limited to 95,558 Class A shares (25% of the ADTV of the Class A shares), other than block purchase exemptions.

The Company has also renewed its automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker allowing the purchase of Class A shares for cancellation under its NCIB during trading black-out periods, subject to regulatory approval.

Under the Company's current NCIB, that commenced on July 2, 2021 and expires on July 1, 2022, the Company received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 8,468,408 Class A shares representing approximately 5.0% of the Class A shares outstanding as of June 18, 2021. As of June 17, 2022 the Company has purchased 5,309,037 (June 21, 2021 – 5,272,860) shares through the facilities of the TSX at a weighted average price of $39.09 (June 21, 2021 – $37.83) for a total consideration of $207.5 million (June 21, 2021 – $199.5 million).

Shares purchased for the quarter and fiscal year ended May 7, 2022 are shown in the table below:





14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) May 7, 2022 May 1, 2021

May 7, 2022 May 1, 2021 Number of shares

413,100

2,079,443



6,378,983

4,124,260 Weighted average price per share $ 39.83 $ 38.77

$ 39.02 $ 37.24 Cash consideration paid $ 16.5 $ 80.6

$ 248.9 $ 153.6

































CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

The Company's fiscal year ends on the first Saturday in May. As a result, the fourth quarter and fiscal year are usually 13 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively, but include results for an additional week every five to six years. The quarters ended May 7, 2022 and May 1, 2021 were 14 and 13 weeks, respectively. The years ended May 7, 2022 and May 1, 2021 were 53 and 52 weeks, respectively.

($ in millions, except per 14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended

$ 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended

$ share amounts)

May 7, 2022

May 1, 2021

Change

May 7, 2022

May 1, 2021

Change Sales $ 7,840.8 $ 6,920.0 $ 920.8 $ 30,162.4 $ 28,268.3 $ 1,894.1 Gross profit(1)

2,004.0

1,795.7

208.3

7,659.7

7,199.3

460.4 Operating income

333.6

295.0

38.6

1,363.7

1,299.5

64.2 EBITDA(1)

586.2

514.4

71.8

2,330.8

2,143.8

187.0 Net earnings(2)

178.5

171.9

6.6

745.8

701.5

44.3





































Diluted earnings per



































share



































EPS(2)(3) $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.04 $ 2.80 $ 2.60 $ 0.20





































Diluted weighted average



































number of shares



































outstanding (in millions)

264.0

267.6





266.2

269.3



Dividend per share $ 0.15 $ 0.13



$ 0.60 $ 0.52







14 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended

53 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended



May 7, 2022

May 1, 2021

May 7, 2022

May 1, 2021

Gross margin(1) 25.6 %

25.9 %

25.4 %

25.5 %

EBITDA margin(1) 7.5 %

7.4 %

7.7 %

7.6 %

Same-store sales(1) (decline) growth (0.1) %

(4.5) %

0.0 %

4.7 %

Same-store sales (decline) growth, excluding fuel (2.5) %

(6.1) %

(2.1) %

5.6 %

Effective income tax rate 23.1 %

19.7 %

25.0 %

25.8 %



(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Financial Metrics" section of this News Release. (2) Attributable to owners of the Company. (3) Earnings per share ("EPS").



Outlook

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the majority of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19" or "pandemic") restrictions by government agencies were lifted. The Company and industry continues to be affected by COVID-19 as well as additional impacts such as higher than normal inflationary pressures and labour shortages. Given the unpredictability of COVID-19, the Company expects consumer behaviour in fiscal 2023, related to the pandemic, to remain broadly consistent with those experienced through the second half of fiscal 2022.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the cost of maintaining safety and sanitization measures was approximately $6.0 million (2021 – $19.0 million) and are included in selling and administrative expenses. These costs have become a normal part of operating the business and will no longer be separately disclosed.

The industry continues to experience cost inflationary pressures, particularly related to cost of goods sold, including fuel. Although it is difficult to estimate how long these pressures will last, the Company is focused on supplier relationships and negotiations to ensure competitive pricing for consumers.

The industry continues to experience supply chain challenges primarily related to labour shortages. Although it is difficult to estimate the duration of these challenges, management, where necessary remains focused on utilizing alternative sourcing options and does not expect significant adverse impacts to its supply chain.

The Company expects same-store sales will grow in fiscal 2023. Margins will continue to benefit from Project Horizon initiatives and other operating improvements. These benefits could be partially offset by the effect of sales mix changes between banners and the impact of increasing fuel sales.

The Company expects continued improvements in the results of Voilà's Vaughan based e-commerce site as volumes increase and efficiencies improve. At the same time, Voilà will also incur additional costs as the Montreal facility continues to ramp up operations and the Calgary and Vancouver facilities are commissioned. Future earnings will be primarily impacted by the rate of sales growth. The Company expects fiscal 2023 net earnings dilution for the Voilà program to marginally improve over fiscal 2022 as the Vaughan Customer Fulfilment Centre ("CFC") is expected to reflect positive EBITDA towards the end of its third year of operations. The ramp up of the Montreal facility is expected to have higher costs in the first half of fiscal 2023 with improving results in the remainder of the year.

The Company continued the expansion of its discount business in Western Canada with 40 stores now operating. In the second half of fiscal 2022, discount expanded their store footprint in the West by 40%. Newer stores improve efficiency at a faster rate than the early conversion stores as the business gains critical mass across each province. The Company expects to open an additional four stores in Alberta by the end of fiscal 2023 for a total of 44 stores.

Management continues to expect to achieve its three-year Project Horizon targets and that associated benefits will continue into fiscal 2024 and beyond, including initiatives launching in fiscal 2023 that are focused on loyalty, store optimization and customer experience.

Sales

Sales for the quarter ended May 7, 2022 increased by 13.3% primarily due to the additional week of operations, the acquisition of Longo's, higher fuel sales, increased food inflation and benefits from Project Horizon initiatives, including the expansion of FreshCo in Western Canada and Farm Boy in Ontario.

Sales for the fiscal year ended May 7, 2022 increased by 6.7% primarily driven by the acquisition of Longo's, higher fuel sales, the additional week of operations, benefits from Project Horizon initiatives, including the expansion of Farm Boy and Voilà in Ontario and FreshCo in Western Canada, and higher food inflation. The increase is partially offset by changes in consumer buying behaviours related to varying COVID-19 public health measures.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the quarter ended May 7, 2022 increased by 11.6% primarily as a result of higher sales due to the additional week of operations, the inclusion of Longo's, and benefits from Project Horizon initiatives, including the expansion of Farm Boy in Ontario, Voilà nationally and FreshCo in Western Canada and the use of advanced analytical promotional optimization tools.

Gross margin for the quarter decreased to 25.6% from 25.9% in the prior year. Gross margin decreased due to the effect of higher fuel sales, higher supply chain costs, including costs as a result of the strike at the distribution centre in Quebec, and sales mix changes between non-fuel banners. The decrease was partially offset by the inclusion of Longo's and benefits from Project Horizon initiatives. Excluding the effect of fuel mix, gross margin was 17 basis points higher than prior year.

Gross profit for the fiscal year ended May 7, 2022 increased by 6.4% primarily as a result of increases in sales. Gross margin for the fiscal year decreased slightly to 25.4% from 25.5% last year due to the effect of higher fuel sales, partially offset by the inclusion of Longo's and benefits from Project Horizon initiatives. Excluding the effect of fuel mix, gross margin was 43 basis points higher than prior year.

Operating Income

For the quarter ended May 7, 2022, operating income from the Food retailing segment increased mainly due to improved earnings as a result of higher sales and gross profit, partially offset by higher selling and administrative expenses. Selling and administrative expenses increased primarily as a result of the inclusion of Longo's, investment in Project Horizon initiatives (including the expansion of Voilà nationally, Farm Boy in Ontario and FreshCo in Western Canada) and increased retail labour costs as a result of the additional week of operations. The increase was partially offset by lower COVID-19 costs.

For the fiscal year ended May 7, 2022, operating income from the Food retailing segment increased mainly due to higher sales, gross profit and other income (driven by lease terminations in the current year) partially offset by higher selling and administrative expenses. Selling and administrative expenses increased primarily as a result of the inclusion of Longo's, investment in Project Horizon initiatives (including the expansion of Farm Boy in Ontario, Voilà nationally and FreshCo in Western Canada) and increased right-of-use asset depreciation. The increase was partially offset by lower COVID-19 costs.

For the quarter ended May 7, 2022, operating income from the Investments and other operations segment decreased primarily as a result of lower equity earnings from Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie REIT") and Genstar compared to the prior year.

For the fiscal year ended May 7, 2022, operating income from the Investments and other operations segment increased primarily as a result of improved equity earnings from Crombie REIT and higher property sales from Genstar, as discussed in the "Investments and Other Operations" section.

EBITDA

For the quarter ended May 7, 2022, EBITDA increased to $586.2 million from $514.4 million in the prior year mainly as a result of the same factors affecting operating income. EBITDA margin increased to 7.5% from 7.4%.

For the fiscal year ended May 7, 2022, EBITDA increased to $2,330.8 million from $2,143.8 million in the prior year mainly as a result of the same factors affecting operating income. EBITDA margin increased to 7.7% from 7.6%.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate for the quarter ended May 7, 2022 was 23.1% compared to 19.7% last year. The effective tax rate was lower than the statutory rate primarily due to benefits related to investment tax credits and capital items taxed at lower rates. The effective tax rate in the same quarter last year was lower than the statutory rate primarily due to the revaluation of tax estimates, not all of which were recurring, and non-taxable capital items.

The effective income tax rate for the fiscal year ended May 7, 2022 was 25.0% compared to 25.8% last year. The current year effective tax rate was lower than the statutory rate primarily due to consolidated structured entities and capital items, both of which are taxed at lower rates, and benefits related to investment tax credits. The effective tax rate in the prior year was lower than the statutory rate primarily due to the revaluation of tax estimates and non-taxable capital items offset by differing tax rates of various entities.

Net Earnings



14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

May 7, 2022

May 1, 2021



May 7, 2022



May 1, 2021

Net earnings(1) $ 178.5 $ 171.9 $ 745.8 $ 701.5 EPS (fully diluted) $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 2.80 $ 2.60 Diluted weighted average number of























shares outstanding (in millions)

264.0

267.6

266.2

269.3



























(1) Attributable to owners of the Company.



Capital Expenditures

The Company invested $273.4 million and $767.2 million in capital expenditures(1) for the quarter and fiscal year ended May 7, 2022, respectively (2021 – $231.6 million and $679.2 million) including renovations and construction of new stores, Voilà CFCs, FreshCo locations in Western Canada, and investments in advanced analytics technology and other technology systems. This is in line with management's previously disclosed expectations that capital spending in fiscal 2022 would be approximately $765 million.

In fiscal 2023, capital spending is expected to be approximately $800 million, with approximately half of this investment allocated to renovations and new stores. The Company expects to open four FreshCo stores in Western Canada and expand the Farm Boy and Longo's footprint in Ontario by four and two stores, respectively. The Company will invest approximately 25% of its estimated capital spending on advanced analytics technology and other technology systems.

(1) Capital expenditures are calculated on an accrual basis and includes acquisitions of property, equipment and investment properties, and additions to intangibles.

Free Cash Flow



14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended ($ in millions)

May 7, 2022

May 1, 2021

May 7, 2022

May 1, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities $ 469.5 $ 562.3 $ 2,107.1 $ 1,859.6 Add: proceeds on disposal of assets(1) and lease

























terminations

25.5

49.7

175.6

113.7 Less: interest paid

(22.0)

(21.7)

(56.2)

(60.4)

payments of lease liabilities, net of payments

























received for finance subleases

(218.2)

(192.5)

(635.0)

(569.3)

acquisitions of property, equipment, investment

























property and intangibles

(205.9)

(210.6)

(780.3)

(659.1) Free cash flow (2) $ 48.9 $ 187.2 $ 811.2 $ 684.5

(1) Proceeds on disposal of assets include property, equipment and investment property. (2) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Financial Metrics" section of this News Release.



Free cash flow for the quarter ended May 7, 2022 decreased versus prior year primarily as a result of a decrease in cash flows from operating activities, an increase in payments of lease liabilities, net of payments received for finance subleases, and a decrease in proceeds on disposal of assets and lease terminations.

Free cash flow for the fiscal year ended May 7, 2022 increased versus prior year primarily as a result of higher operating activities driven by lower income taxes paid, higher net earnings and favourable working capital changes, partially offset by higher capital investments.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

Food Retailing