U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,339.84
    -19.62 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,065.96
    -324.76 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,548.31
    +35.87 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.45
    -9.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.92
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.30
    +33.40 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.68 (+3.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0240 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3466
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4200
    -0.5390 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,348.39
    +2,173.09 (+5.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,075.12
    -7.32 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Empire State Bank Names Former CEO and President, Ralph Branca as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ES Bancshares, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire State Bank announced today that it has named Ralph Branca as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.

Mr. Branca is one of Staten Island's distinguished and accomplished leaders in the business community. He has more than 35 years of experience in community banking, with particular expertise in risk management, investments, strategic planning, matters of financial accounting, and the maintenance of a control environment assuring accuracy in financial reporting. Mr. Branca has spent his entire professional career focused on the business and regulatory environment in which banks must operate successfully in order to survive.

Prior to joining Empire State Bank, Mr. Branca was the President and CEO of both Victory State Bank and its holding company, VSB Bancorp, Inc., as well as a founding director and incorporator. Mr. Branca was one of the primary architects in creating Victory State Bank in 1997, and he has been instrumental in its growth from a one-branch operation to a $400 million bank with five branches to its recent sale in July of 2020. “We are pleased to welcome Ralph to the to the executive management team. Over 35 years ago, Ralph and I worked closely together in business and during that time he has demonstrated exceptional skills as a banker complementing Empire State Bank’s current financial profile and outlook,” said Philip Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer. President and Chief Operating Officer, Thomas Sperzel, added: "We are excited to welcome Mr. Branca onto the Empire State Bank Executive team and look forward to leveraging his many years of industry expertise towards adding value to the organization and expanding our market presence."

At Empire State Bank, Mr. Branca will be responsible for leading the Bank’s lending department, which focuses on serving small to mid-sized businesses, business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Mr. Branca will put his commercial lending and business development experience and his strong ties to the Staten Island business community to work coordinating the activities of the lending department. He will lead the Bank’s lending efforts and oversee the management and development of all commercial real estate, commercial, multifamily investor and SBA lending. Mr. Branca will be responsible for the overall management of the Bank's Lending Department, including the underwriting and loan review analysis process, loan servicing, loan administration, credit information, loan policies, credit risk management, credit functions of commercial loan production and assist in secondary market sales, and procedures and processes to ensure the overall quality of the Bank's lending portfolio and adherence to the Bank’s Credit Policy. “Small and medium-size businesses play a pivotal role in the U.S. economy and are a key driver of innovation. I am excited to join a team that provides comprehensive business financing solutions that help these entrepreneurs grow their business. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to Empire State Bank’s success.” Mr. Branca stated.

Mr. Branca holds a Masters of Business Administration in Finance and Investments from Bernard M. Baruch College as well as his Bachelor of Science in Physics from the City College of New York (CCNY). He is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma, an international finance honor society. In addition to his strong background in corporate banking, Mr. Branca is an active member of the community. Mr. Branca’s extensive community involvement includes, among other activities, serving as the Chairman of the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation, Vice Chair of the Friends of Seamen's Society, Executive Board Member of the Staten Island Boy Scout Council, the past Chairman of the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, the past Chairman on the Seamen's Society for Children and Families, the past Chairman of the Staten Island Museum, past President of the Staten Island Boy Scout Council, and a past director of the Building Industry Association of New York City. Mr. Branca is a life-long resident of Staten Island and his office is located at the Empire State Bank’s Administrative Offices at 2047 Victory Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10314.

About Empire State Bank

Empire State Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based full-service community based commercial bank founded in 2004 with over $516.7 million in assets. Empire State Bank delivers personalized and comprehensive high-quality financial services to small businesses and individuals throughout its 7 locations in the New York metropolitan area. Empire State Bank's banking centers and offices are located in: Orange County: 68 North Plank Road; Staten Island: 2047 Victory Boulevard; 1698 Victory Boulevard; 1441 South Avenue; 1361 North Railroad Avenue; Brooklyn: 8701 Third Avenue and 6923 18th Avenue; and Queens: 31-87 30th Street. For more information about Empire State Bank, please visit our website at www.esbna.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Contacts:
Philip Guarnieri
Chief Executive Officer
(845) 451-7801

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this report that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc.'s control. The forward looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date of this report. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls short of earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Schumer Makes This Move As Yellen Issues Warning; Microsoft Stock Slumps, Tesla Fights

    The Dow Jones fell hard. Chuck Schumer made a pledge as Janet Yellen issued a debt warning. Microsoft stock fell as Tesla stock fought hard.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Lightspeed comments on short seller report

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 3.5% in morning trading Thursday on no news specific to the video game retailer, even though a lawsuit against Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers like Citadel Securities has suggested big-money interests conspired to keep its share price down. Despite vociferous denials the Robinhood brokerage colluded with anyone, including Citadel, its biggest customer, to limit trading in GameStop shares earlier this year during the meme stock trading frenzy that saw short-sellers losing tens of billions of dollars, internal chat messages revealed in a lawsuit against the brokerage by investors have at least given the impression of impropriety. For example, Robinhood's brokerage president Jim Swartwout reportedly informed colleagues he had sold all his personal holdings in AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) immediately before he moved to implement a "position closing only" directive in GameStop stock, meaning retail investors couldn't buy any more shares, only sell them.

  • Should You Buy Roblox Stock Right Now?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is pioneering the metaverse, an area where individuals can interact with each other and the environment virtually. The company has proven its utility with its popularity and rapid growth in users and engagement, but does that make Roblox stock a buy? Interestingly, the Roblox app is free to join.

  • Top Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management

    In this article, we are going to discuss top tech stocks to buy today according to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gerstner’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, you can go directly to Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter […]

  • Why CarMax Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares of used car superstore CarMax (NYSE: KMX) tumbled 10% through 9:35 a.m. EDT after beating on sales -- but missing on earnings -- this morning. Analysts had forecast that CarMax would earn $1.90 per share on sales of $6.9 billion for its fiscal Q2 2022. In fact, CarMax earned only $1.72 per share despite booking $8 billion in sales.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • Is Lordstown Motors About to Partner With a Key Apple Supplier?

    Electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) surged today, trading up 8.8% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT after popping 21.3% earlier Thursday morning. On June 8, Lordstown filed an updated annual report which stated, among other things, that the company only had enough capital for "limited" production in 2021, and that the current cash and cash equivalents weren't "sufficient to fund commercial scale production and the launch" of its electric pickup, Endurance. In other words, Lordstown knew it had to raise funds to be able to survive, and while the company postponed planned capital expenditures, it was also evaluating funding alternatives.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. A post-pandemic economic recovery has been slowed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the […]

  • Why these stocks could be big winners over the next decade

    It's time to dial up your exposure to value stocks, argues investing pioneer Rob Arnott of Research Affiliates. Here's why.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Two I'd like to talk about today are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Let's see why both of these growth stocks are worth considering for your portfolio. Healthcare stock Teladoc has fallen on hard times lately.

  • Energy stocks are still a buy after big gains — here are 12 to consider

    Energy stocks are on fire — up 19% in September alone. The move is so big, energy stocks are even attracting the endorsement of popular financial media commentators. 1. Energy stocks are up a lot in the past year, but they still are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels — while energy prices are back up there or much higher.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Old Republic International, QuantumScape And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) is one of the hottest stocks in the market. He would rather buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM). Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ: TWKS) looks a little like Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK). He has been with some people from Autodesk. It's well run and he likes it very much. Cramer likes Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI). It's in a good business and someone is going to take it over one day, he said. He

  • Lordstown stock rallies after report EV maker is poised to sell factory to Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors Corp. stock jumped on Thursday after a news report said the electric pickup-truck maker is in talks with Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group to sell its factory.

  • What You Need To Know About Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Kohl’s Stock Is Plunging After a Double-Downgrade. Blame Supply-Chain Issues.

    Kohl’s stock was plunging in early Thursday trading, after the retailer was double-downgraded by an analyst at Bank of America due to supply-chain issues. The stock fell close to 14% after analyst Lorraine Hutchinson rated the department store chain “underperform” from a previous rating of “buy,” lowering the target price from $75 to $48. “We think reduced receipts from supply-chain issues could hinder Kohl’s sales recovery and offset both progress that the team is making on women’s and the benefit of Sephora,” Hutchinson said in a note Thursday.