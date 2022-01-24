U.S. markets closed

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES JORDAN BERGER AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF LEASING

·2 min read
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) today announced the appointment of Jordan Berger as vice president of leasing. With close to 20 years of experience in real estate, Berger will oversee leasing of ESRT's Manhattan office portfolio of modernized buildings and lead internal and external groups to develop and execute leasing strategies.

Jordan Berger, newly appointed vice president of leasing at Empire State Realty Trust
Jordan Berger, newly appointed vice president of leasing at Empire State Realty Trust

"We welcome Jordan to ESRT as we continue to rapidly grow our tenant roster," said Thomas Durels, executive vice president, real estate at ESRT. "He brings a wealth of experience leading large, successful leasing transactions, as well as a commitment to strong tenant and broker relationships that make him an asset to our team."

Mr. Berger joins the company after more than six years as first vice president, leasing at RXR Realty. In this role, he oversaw leasing for a 5.5 million square foot portfolio that included 230 Park, 550 Madison, 340 Madison, 237 Park, 450 Lexington, and The Standard Motor Products Building in Long Island City. Prior to his time at RXR, he worked as director of leasing for Monday Properties and as a vice president at JLL.

"Empire State Realty Trust has established itself as the most attractive portfolio to tenants for whom 'flight to quality' means a leader in sustainability, healthy buildings, indoor environmental quality (IEQ) and energy efficiency," said Berger. "I am excited and motivated by the opportunity to join the team, lead and execute strategies to drive increased occupancy."

In his new role, Berger will report directly to Ryan Kass, senior vice president, leasing. Berger currently resides in Brooklyn, New York with his wife.

More information about the team at Empire State Realty Trust can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and manages a well-positioned property portfolio of office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. Owner of the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, ESRT also owns and operates its iconic, newly reimagined Observatory Experience. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality, and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Dec. 31, 2021, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-realty-trust-announces-jordan-berger-as-new-vice-president-of-leasing-301466947.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

