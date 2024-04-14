Empire State Realty Trust's (NYSE:ESRT) earnings growth rate lags the 55% return delivered to shareholders

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last quarter. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 53% in that time.

In light of the stock dropping 3.9% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Empire State Realty Trust grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 39%. The share price gain of 53% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Empire State Realty Trust has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Empire State Realty Trust's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Empire State Realty Trust, it has a TSR of 55% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Empire State Realty Trust has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 55% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Empire State Realty Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Empire State Realty Trust (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

