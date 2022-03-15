U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,262.94
    +89.83 (+2.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,566.64
    +621.40 (+1.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,945.60
    +364.38 (+2.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.75
    +21.03 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.70
    -7.31 (-7.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.40
    -39.40 (-2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.16 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0953
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2610
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,684.64
    +950.03 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.60
    +24.34 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Empirical Consulting Solutions Expands HR and Talent Acquisition Groups

·2 min read

NARBERTH, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empirical Consulting Solutions (ECS), a firm that solves business challenges for clients, has announced the expansion of the firm's capabilities in the areas of Human Resources and Talent Acquisition. Karen Butz has assumed the role of Vice President of Human Resources. Laura Schlessinger has been promoted to Partner, Talent Acquisition.

In her new role, Karen is directly responsible for overseeing Empirical's HR function. She continues to work directly with clients and guide their HR strategy and efforts.

Bill Morrow, Empirical Managing Partner, shared his excitement for his firm's strategic direction. "Karen has been an integral team member of Empirical for years and has actively contributed to our growth. We are thrilled to have her join the Empirical leadership team and direct our internal HR function."

Laura will continue to lead and support Empirical clients, with a focus on the continued development of top-tier talent acquisition services, strategy, recruiting, onboarding, and more.

Jason Fisher, Empirical Co-Founder and Managing Partner, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion of the firm. "Empirical continues to grow because of our great team members, coupled with their passion for and dedication to helping clients. The market has evolved tremendously over the past two years, and our capabilities have matched that shift, such as with our flexible and financially viable talent acquisition model for the middle market. We are thrilled to have Laura expand her responsibilities within the firm and look forward to her continued success."

About ECS
Founded in 2013, Empirical Consulting Solutions (ECS) helps clients become "business ready" by delivering hands-on expertise and leadership to drive growth. ECS solves business challenges for clients representing a wide range of industries across the country and abroad. The seasoned members of the ECS team have decades of corporate and leadership experience across all functional areas, including Sales, Marketing, HR, Operations, and Finance, and work under the guidance of the firm's four managing partners: Jason Fisher, Chris Lee, Bill Morrow, and Hilary Norris.

More information: www.thinkempirical.com or 610-310-6707; Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empirical-consulting-solutions-expands-hr-and-talent-acquisition-groups-301503368.html

SOURCE Empirical Consulting Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Is Apple stock a great buy on weakness?

    Here's why one asset manager is buying Apple on weakness.

  • Boeing execs still take home big pay after company’s $4.3 billion loss

    The Boeing Co. had a dreadful 2021, losing $4.3 billion in a year when the company was hit by production issues and the lingering impact on the industry of the pandemic. It was less in direct compensation than previous years, as Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) year was so bad that targets for performance-based bonuses were not reached. The highest amount, according to the company’s proxy statement, was the $21.09 million in total compensation for CEO David Calhoun.

  • Rivian Makes a Major Bet - Will It Pay Off?

    The young electric vehicle maker struggles to bounce back as questions mount over its ability to increase production rates.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.