Empirical Spine Presents Data From Study of the LimiFlex™ Tension Band at the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) Annual Forum 2021

Presentation highlights return to work, ADL, and disability improvement in 246 subjects with 12- month follow-up.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empirical Spine, Inc., a Silicon-Valley based medical technology company, announced today that data from the IDE study of the company's LimiFlex Tension Band for patients suffering from degenerative spondylolisthesis with lumbar spinal stenosis, was presented at the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) Annual Forum 2021. The SMISS Annual Forum took place from Oct. 28-30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Friday, Oct. 29, Dr. Hyun Bae, LimiFlex Principal Investigator at the Spine Institute in Santa Monica, CA, presented return to work, activities of daily living, and disability improvement data from 246 subjects with 12-month follow-up.

"Patients prefer motion-preserving surgeries that are less invasive and have faster recovery than lumbar fusion," commented Dr. Bae. "LimiFlex is an appealing potential alternative for patients with degenerative spondylolisthesis."

About LimiFlex

The LimiFlex Tension Band is a new, investigational device designed as an alternative to spinal fusion for patients receiving surgical decompression for grade 1 lumbar degenerative spondylolisthesis with spinal stenosis. LimiFlex does not involve any screws or bone grafts, which eliminate the natural motion between spine segments. Instead, LimiFlex is designed to stabilize the spine without fusing it, thereby preserving motion. The device worksby supporting and enhancing the spine's natural biomechanics with stabilizing yet flexible elements. The LimiFlexdevice is placed following a standard decompression surgery, typically in less than 20 minutes.

About Empirical Spine

Empirical Spine, Inc., founded in 2015, is a privately held company developing advanced solutions for thesurgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company is currently running a pivotal IDE trial in the US on its breakthrough, motion-preserving Tension Band, LimiFlex. LimiFlex is a minimally invasive implant that is designed to stabilize the spine after decompression, yet preserve motion.

Caution: The LimiFlex Tension Band is an investigational device in the United States and is limited by law to investigational use.

