EmpiRx Health Announces Second Annual Value Xchange: The Future is NOW

·2 min read

The April 27 virtual event provides insights from industry leaders on the future of healthcare benefits

MONTVALE, N.J., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today announced its second annual Value Xchange, taking place on April 27, 2022. Hosted by EmpiRx Health, Value Xchange is a virtual thought leadership event, which invites business leaders and the industry at large to discuss solutions and innovations for today's most pressing challenges.

(PRNewsfoto/EmpiRx Health)
(PRNewsfoto/EmpiRx Health)

"The time for change in healthcare benefits is right now," said Karthik Ganesh, CEO of EmpiRx Health. "For our second annual Value Xchange, our focus is on transforming healthcare benefits and the opportunity before each employer and fund administrator to stand up and demand change. We'll discuss why access, tailored care, equity, and cost sustainability need to be the cornerstones of healthcare benefits done right. We can't wait any longer."

Value Xchange 2022 will feature inspiring and hard-hitting discussions on:

  • Population Health Management

  • Health Equity in your Population

  • Innovation in Healthcare Benefits

Value Xchange is free to attend and will take place virtually on April 27, 2022, from 1-3pm ET. To learn more and register for the virtual event, visit www.valuexchange.info. You can also follow the conversation on LinkedIn using the hashtag #valuexchange.

About EmpiRx Health
EmpiRx Health is the industry's only value-based PBM, with a clinically-focused and tech-enabled approach to bending the Rx cost curve. The risk-bearing model is powered by a unique Rx-driven population health management solution and is delivered with an unmatched white-glove customer service experience. EmpiRx Health takes a clinical-first approach to improving health outcomes, while delivering deep and sustainable savings for its clients – in a way that no one else does. Learn more about the EmpiRx Health model at www.empirxhealth.com.

Media Contact:
Heather Tidwell
847-224-6462
Htidwell@mww.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empirx-health-announces-second-annual-value-xchange-the-future-is-now-301507168.html

SOURCE EmpiRx Health

