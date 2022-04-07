U.S. markets closed

EmpiRx Health Welcomes Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph to Keynote Value Xchange 2022

·3 min read

Dr. Leana Wen and other industry experts to discuss the future of healthcare benefits

MONTVALE, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today announced that Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph will give the keynote address at the second annual Value Xchange on April 27, 2022. This year's theme, "The Future is NOW," will motivate attendees and kickstart the change that is needed to disrupt and transform healthcare benefits. As headliner, Randolph will share his experiences and invaluable insights on fearless transformation. The two-hour, free-to-attend virtual event urges business leaders to join the movement in transforming healthcare benefits and tackle discussions on how employers and fund administrators have the power to stand up and demand change.

(PRNewsfoto/EmpiRx Health)
(PRNewsfoto/EmpiRx Health)

"Our healthcare costs are unsustainable, and we can't keep doing the same things and expect a different outcome," said CEO of EmpiRx Health and Value Xchange opening speaker, Karthik Ganesh. "We need transformative change in the way healthcare benefits are purchased and serviced, with employers, unions, and plan sponsors leading the charge. As we hopefully exit this pandemic, there is an urgent need for groundbreaking innovation and the time for change is now."

EmpiRx Health's Value Xchange 2022 will broaden the definition of health equity, appealing to organizations to evaluate their current standards, demonstrate why a company's healthcare approach should be tailored to its unique population, and drive home the impact that innovation in pharmacy benefits can have on employee health, wellness, and financial bottom line. The event includes a keynote speech, fireside chat, and panel discussion, featuring some of the industry's most influential people.

  • Netflix Co-Founder and Host of That Will Never Work Podcast, Marc Randolph will set the stage for a greater conversation on transformational change with his session titled, "Stop Thinking the Same Old Way." Through examples from his inspiring career, Marc will dive into the fact that disruptive innovation does not have to be disruptive and why calls for action and inflection points should not be ignored.

  • Former Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department and Health Professor at George Washington University, Dr. Leana Wen will participate in the Fireside Chat titled, "Health Equity & Population Health Management" and discuss how health inequity exist in every population including the workforce and how addressing it doesn't have to be a zero-sum game.

  • A roundtable of experts will discuss "Innovation in Healthcare Benefits." This panel will showcase what innovation in healthcare benefits can feel and look like through practical, real, and insightful experiences. Moderated by Laura Schwartz, speaker, author and television commentator, the panel will include Pittsburgh Business Group on Health President & CEO Jessica Brooks, Chief Strategy Officer of Memorial Hermann, Feby Abraham.

Value Xchange is free to attend and will take place virtually on April 27, 2022, from 1:00-3:00pm ET. To learn more and register for the virtual event, visit www.valuexchange.info. You can also follow the conversation on LinkedIn using the hashtag #valuexchange.

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is the industry's most clinically advanced and only value-based PBM, and has received multi-year recognition on the Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies. EmpiRx Health's growth is fueled by the highly unique and client-aligned nature of its value proposition – a pay-for-performance financial model with guaranteed savings, an industry-first and client-tailored population health management approach, and an unparalleled high-touch service experience that has resulted in industry-best client retention rates. Learn more about the EmpiRx Health model at www.empirxhealth.com.

Media Contact:
Heather Tidwell
847-224-6462
Htidwell@mww.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empirx-health-welcomes-netflix-co-founder-marc-randolph-to-keynote-value-xchange-2022-301520534.html

SOURCE EmpiRx Health

