U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,822.75
    -22.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,821.00
    -152.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,115.50
    -77.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.90
    -9.60 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.71
    +0.52 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.90
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6730
    -3.1910 (-2.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,709.95
    +10.59 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.19
    -0.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,315.54
    +77.90 (+0.29%)
     

EMPLOY PRINCE GEORGE'S HOSTS THEIR FOURTH COVID-19 ECONOMIC RECOVERY QUARTERLY JOB & RESOURCE FAIR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PRINCE GEORGE'S COMMUNITY COLLEGE

·2 min read

LARGO, Md., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's (EPG) has partnered with Prince George's Community College for the fourth of their COVID-19 Economic Recovery Quarterly Job and Resource Fairs on December 14, 2022, held in the Dr. Charlene M. Dukes Student Center. Beginning at 10 am, over 100 businesses and resource partners throughout the D.C. metropolitan came together to interview, share employment opportunities, and provide access to resources such as GED attainment, legal clinics, housing assistance, and more. This event saw more than 260 jobseekers attend, taking advantage of the businesses and resources available to them.

EPG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Employ Prince George's)
EPG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Employ Prince George's)

Jobseekers had the opportunity to quickly and efficiently interact with local businesses that are currently hiring for various positions, while participating businesses are given time to address the future employees, allowing everyone to find the perfect fit. Each of these quarterly job & resource fairs has a space designated for same-day job interviews.

Rhonda Cosme, Amtrak's Senior Recruiter, during the job fair stated, "It was a very positive experience, I was able to interact with a pool of diverse candidates with different backgrounds and experiences. I spoke with at least 50 candidates, people with no experience to a gentleman with two master's degrees", when asked about her experience.

James McPherson, Adventure Dental Care's Regional Dental Clinical Leader and Prince George's County resident, mentioned when asked about his experience, "Being a Prince George's resident, I was very familiar with the services that [Employ Prince George's] offers to the community. Today's job fair was great, it was a large turnout. We have thirty-one resumes I need to follow-up with, and we did three interviews on the spot for positions. He continued to state that other Employers should, "Come out. You will get a great turnout as far as candidates. It's also a great networking opportunity with other vendors".

The COVID-19 Economic Recovery Quarterly Job Fairs 2023 dates are to be announced soon. Any jobseekers or businesses who could not attend this event can still reach out to Employ Prince George's. Jobseekers looking for employment or training to prepare for a specialized career field can contact us by emailing WSD@co.pg.md.us or call the American Job Center Largo at (301) 618-8445. Businesses who still have immediate openings can contact our Office of Business Services at (301) 618-8437 or email BusinessServices@co.pg.md.us.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high demand/high growth industries.
For more information, please visit www.Employpg.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employ-prince-georges-hosts-their-fourth-covid-19-economic-recovery-quarterly-job--resource-fair-in-partnership-with-prince-georges-community-college-301706649.html

SOURCE Employ Prince George's

Recommended Stories

  • This Is When The Average American Retires

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citigroup’s $900 Million Revlon Blunder Ends With a Dismissal After Bank’s Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- A hard-fought battle between Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: Case dismissed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-O

  • Struggling to Find Accountants, Businesses Boost Salary Offers, Hire Temporary Workers

    A deepening shortage of accountants is driving a growing number of companies to raise salaries or seek temporary help to strengthen their finance teams amid a slowing economy.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do?

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If You're Jobless, Here's Where You Might Want to Move

    Personal-finance website WalletHub created a list of the states where employers are having the most difficulty hiring.

  • 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2022 vs. 2023

    Here is how much money you and your employer can contribute to your 401(k) retirement savings plan in 2022 and 2023.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • Yes, You Can Manage Your Own Retirement!

    If you don't want to pay a financial pro to help you plan for retirement, consider mapping out a plan with these simple, do-it-yourself strategies.

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • Meta accused of breaching antitrust rules, VF Corp explores sale of Jansport, Epic Games fined $520M

    Notable business headlines include the EU accusing Meta of breaching antitrust rules, VF. Corp. exploring the sale of its backpack maker Jansport, and Epic Games fined $520 million by the FTC amid online privacy protection violations.

  • China smartphone maker Xiaomi to slash 15% of jobs - South China Morning Post

    The Hong Kong newspaper cited social media posts by affected employees and local Chinese media, saying China's social media platforms, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Maimai, have been flooded with posts about the job cuts. Xiaomi had 35,314 staff as of Sept. 30, the paper reported, with over 32,000 in mainland China, and the latest move could affect thousands of workers, many of whom have just joined the company during a hiring spree that began in December last year.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Are IRA Withdrawals Taxed?

    How IRA withdrawals are taxed depends on the type of account. Tax consequences for traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are different in significant ways.

  • American Airlines ends partnership with Mesa Air over financial and operational concerns

    Mesa announced Monday it would cease flying American flights, but the company also said it was currently finalizing a new five-year deal with United Airlines. Here are the details.

  • Should You Take Advantage of Robinhood's 1% Match on IRAs and Roth IRAs?

    After bursting on the financial scene during the meme-stock hoopla and attracting hordes of investors at the beginning of the pandemic lock-downs, trading platform Robinhood will start offering Individual Retirement Accounts – and offering investors a 1% "match" on their … Continue reading → The post Should You Take Advantage of Robinhood's 1% Match on IRAs and Roth IRAs? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Congrats: You Retired! Now What?

    After retirement you can start withdrawing the money you have accumulated over the years in your 401(k). However, a number of rules govern retirees' 401(k) distributions. For instance, in most cases to avoid penalties you have to wait until after … Continue reading → The post How Does a 401(k) Work When You Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Energy stocks crushed the S&P 500 in 2022, and Wall Street loves the sector next year

    Energy stocks have been winners in a bleak year for equities, and Wall Street is betting the sector’s outperformance will persist heading into 2023.

  • What's downshifting your career – and is it right for you?

    If you’re considering downshifting your career, there are several big factors to weigh first.