Employ Prince George's Partners With National Harbor Businesses To Host National Harbor Job Fair On September 29th

·1 min read

LARGO, Md., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's announced today that it will hold a large job fair on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. via the virtual hiring event platform Premier Virtual. Over 10 National Harbor Businesses, including hotels, restaurants, service providers, and Tanger

Flyer for EPG&#39;s National Harbor Job Fair
Flyer for EPG's National Harbor Job Fair

Outlets, will be looking to fill hundreds of vacancies. This free job fair is open to the public and led by Employ Prince George's, Prince George's County's principal workforce development service provider, to connect businesses with qualified job seekers. Employer registration is free. This event is being supported by Peterson Companies, managing partner of National Harbor.

"During the pandemic, we've seen an unprecedented increases in the number of unemployed Prince George's County residents," states Employ Prince George's President and CEO, Walter Simmons. "As of now, there are over 37,000 unemployed Prince George's County residents. At Employ Prince George's, it is our mission and duty to our County to get these qualified and skilled workers back to work in viable careers and positions."

Jobseekers interested in registering for the National Harbor Job Fair should visit https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/ndA0B8 to attend.

For businesses interested in participating in a future job fair, please contact Employ Prince George's Business Services Department at BusinessServices@co.pg.md.us.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce development services for job seekers and businesses. EPG's mission is to improve the local economy by creating a demand-driven workforce system in Prince George's County with workforce development programs that deliver qualified workers to businesses, improves the productivity of businesses, and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high demand/high growth industries.

For more information, please visit www.Employpg.org.

EPG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Employ Prince George&#39;s)
EPG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Employ Prince George's)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employ-prince-georges-partners-with-national-harbor-businesses-to-host-national-harbor-job-fair-on-september-29th-301386008.html

SOURCE Employ Prince George's

