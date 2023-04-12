EMPLOY PRINCE GEORGE'S SET TO HOST THE SECOND CHANCE MONTH EXPUNGEMENT FAIR AT CEDAR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY CENTER

SEAT PLEASANT, Md., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's is proud to announce the Second Chance Month Expungement Fair, taking place on April 13, 2023, at Cedar Heights Community Center in Seat Pleasant, MD. The event is part of our commitment to helping returning citizens succeed and create new opportunities.

EPG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Employ Prince George's)

This free community event offers resources and support for individuals with past criminal records, including legal services, expungement and sealing of criminal records, and a chance to connect with community organizations offering job training, employment opportunities, and other support services.

"Our goal is to provide a platform for individuals to learn about the expungement process and provide them with the resources they need to successfully navigate the legal system," said Jamie Gunnell, Community Development, Director. "We believe that everyone deserves a second chance, and we are committed to helping returning citizens overcome the barriers that prevent them from accessing employment and other opportunities."

This event is free and open to the public, and we encourage anyone interested in learning more about expungement and sealing their criminal record to attend. Anyone interested in attending can register by visiting tinyurl.com/SecondChanceExpungement23. For more information, please contact WSD@co.pg.md.us.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit www.EmployPG.org.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employ-prince-georges-set-to-host-the-second-chance-month-expungement-fair-at-cedar-heights-community-center-301795669.html

SOURCE Employ Prince George's