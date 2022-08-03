U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,117.00
    +23.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,522.00
    +157.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,004.75
    +80.25 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.20
    +14.20 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.61
    +0.19 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.70
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    -0.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    +0.0460 (+1.68%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    +0.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6510
    +0.4990 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,324.78
    +525.73 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.62
    +15.80 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.34
    +28.23 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Employee benefits platform Ben raises $16M to cut HR admin

Paul Sawers
·4 min read

Employee benefits platform Ben today announced it has raised $16 million in a series A round of funding led by European VC giant Atomico.

While salary is undoubtedly the main draw in a company's compensation offer, additional "perks" can help sweeten the deal for current or would-be employees -- this could be anything from gym subsidies or an ebike subscription, to meal allowances and mental wellbeing support. But curating and bundling all these various benefits is a massively resource-intensive endeavor, something that Ben is setting out to solve.

Founded out of London in 2019, Ben is a SaaS platform that offers core employment benefits such as life insurance, health, and pension, as well as more lifestyle-based nice-to-haves such as gym memberships and work-from-home allowances.

While Ben is aimed at the human resources (HR) realm, it essentially straddles both the HR and fintech divide, integrating with systems spanning accounting, HR, and payroll to automate many of the onboarding and enrolment processes. Through the platform, employers can set budgets and spend controls for each worker's perks, as well as facilitate the entire payments process to the service provider. On top of that, Ben can also issue Mastercards that each employee can use on whatever perks they want within the limits stipulated by the company.

"What was once a huge burden for HR teams to compile and manage is now collated and presented through the Ben platform," Ben cofounder and CEO Sebastian Fallert explained to TechCrunch. "This both expands choice greatly while also minimizing time-consuming admin."

Ben's benefits

A quick peek across the employee benefits' landscape reveals a number of similar companies, including Forma which recently announced a $40 million series B round of funding back in March, while London-based Juno secured a $4 million round.

Ben, for its part, is pitching its "end-to-end flexibility" and comprehensiveness of its benefits as one of its core differentiators, spanning regulated "core" (e.g. life insurance and pensions) products and lifestyle (e.g. gyms) perks.

"On the 'core' front, we’re able to provide country-specific coverage through our global broker network and enrolment technology," Ben cofounder and COO David Duckworth said. "This is important, so companies always get the best combination of coverage and price. On the lifestyle front, we have relationships with benefits suppliers and can enable spend controls on the Ben Mastercard to turn any merchant into a benefit, including spending Lifestyle budgets on core products."

On top of that, Duckworth also pointed to the fact that Ben is an "open" platform that isn't locked into a set range of benefits.

"Companies are not limited to specific providers and can bring their own providers and broker relationships, while Ben takes over the ongoing administration," he said.

It's also worth noting that a key premise behind the "extensiveness" and flexibility of the benefits on offer is that different people have different needs, depending on a multitude of factors -- including their age.

“This is the first time in history that four generations coexist in the workforce at the same time," Fallert added. "Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z participate in a complex global economy, and their benefit requirements vary and fluctuate. Companies, many of whom are spending around 33% of payroll on benefits, are reassessing their traditional benefits packages to fit more culturally and ethnically diverse teams distributed around the world."

Retention

In an environment that includes an ongoing talent shortage and the so-called great resignation, it's clear that there is perhaps a growing demand for technologies that help to attract and retain workers. And, in fact, lead investor Atomico has a decent track record in backing companies aligned with the space, including Peakon which exited to Workday in a $700 million deal last year; JobandTalent, which attained  a $2.35 valuation last December; and Gympass, which most recently hit a $2.2 billion valuation.

Ben had previously raised a $2.5 million seed round of funding, and with another $16 million in the bank the company is now well-financed to solve the benefits complexity problem for SMEs and enterprise clients alike. And in the three years since its foundation, Ben has already secured a number of sizeable customers, including Zalando, Deliveroo, Funding Circle, and BitPanda.

"Employees are looking for more choice in what benefits they would like and it's in the interest of employers to be flexible, but until now it's been complex and costly," Fallert said.

Aside from lead backer Atomico, Ben's series A round also included investments from Cherry Ventures, DN Capital, Seedcamp, and founders and executives from notable fintech / HR companies including Peakon, Remote, and Personio.

Recommended Stories

  • Hudson Technologies, Lennox Enter Strategic Alliance

    Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) have agreed to align their efforts to meet the CARB Regulation Order for Certified Reclaimed Refrigerant Use Requirements for Manufacturers of AC Equipment. As per the agreement, Hudson will be the exclusive supplier of certified reclaimed refrigerants to Lennox for the aftermarket support of their residential HVAC systems. "This partnership with Hudson will assist us in supporting the aftermarket refrigerant need

  • Russian services sector records fastest output growth in over a year -PMI

    Russia's services sector expanded in July at its fastest pace in more than a year, a business survey showed on Wednesday, as strong domestic demand outweighed slumping export orders for Russia's increasingly isolated firms. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.7 in July, its highest since June 2021 and up from 51.7 in June this year, pulling further clear of the 50 mark that denotes expansion. "The rate of output growth was the fastest for just over a year, with activity supported by a sharper upturn in new business," S&P Global said in a statement.

  • 10 Side Hustles That Don’t Pay Off

    Not all side hustles are created equal. While some jobs on the side can make you rich -- or least help you earn a nice chunk of change in a reasonable amount of time -- others are notorious for doing...

  • Paychex Recognized by Nasdaq in Times Square for 2022 Worlds Most Ethical Companies Listing

    Thank you to the team at Nasdaq for recognizing Paychex and our 2022 Worlds Most Ethical Companies recognition this week in the center of NYC’s Times Square!

  • From the Fifth Third Bancorp 2021 ESG Report: Responsible Banking

    The following is an excerpt from the Responsible Banking section of the Fifth Third Bancorp 2021 ESG Report.

  • $10,000 Grants At Hand To Help Small Businesses Grow Through Venmo

    Could you use $10,000 to help grow your business? Apply for Venmo's Small Business Grant by Aug. 11, 2022.

  • 11 Home Renovation Mistakes New Homeowners Make That Can Cost Them

    Buying your first home is a major life milestone that also comes along with a whole new set of knowledge you will need to acquire. That's why it's important that when it comes to making renovations --...

  • WeWork Joins Rush of Tech Companies Into Office Software as Its Shares Sag

    Cisco, Honeywell and startups say their tech services help landlords and tenants adjust to the hybrid workplace.

  • CNH Industrial Ranked Among Most Innovative Companies in Brazil

    August 2, 2022 /3BL Media/ - CNH Industrial has once again been recognized as one of Brazil’s most innovative businesses in the annual ‘Valor Inovação Brasil’ awards. The accolades were conferred b...

  • Sprig raises $30M to help companies gauge users' reactions to products

    Sprig, a startup offering tools for user and software product research, today announced that it raised $30 million in a funding round from Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, First Round Capital, Elad Gil and Figma Ventures. It brings the company's total raised to $90 million, which CEO Ryan Glasgow says is being put toward expanding Sprig's service line, support sales and marketing efforts, and dedicating resources to integrations and partnerships. Glasgow founded Sprig in 2019.

  • Meet the second wave of Disrupt Audience Choice roundtable winners

    Roundtables — some of the most popular sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt — are 30-minute expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers and time for attendees to connect with and explore collaborative opportunities. Click and save: Buy your pass to Disrupt before prices go up on August 5th 2022, and you can over $1,000.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell With 'Messy' Q2 Earnings Expected?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Estee Lauder Eyes Tom Ford Fashion Brand: WSJ

    Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is in talks to acquire the fashion brand Tom Ford in a purported $3 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported. If realized, the deal will become Estee Lauder's largest ever acquisition. The report further noted Tom Ford has many other offers as well and thus no guarantees the two sides will reach an agreement. Tom Ford founded his eponymous brand after serving as a creative director at Gucci. Estee's executive had mentioned in its third-quarter earnings

  • Uber Misses Out on Reopening Trade as Investors Crave Profitability

    (Bloomberg) -- Consumers have rediscovered the desire to travel following the pandemic, but the reopening trade isn’t filtering through to ride-hailing companies, which are poised to report quarterly results in an unfriendly environment for the stocks.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpYou Won’t Like What Comes After Inflation

  • Lincoln Electric Stock Sees Composite Rating Climb To 96

    Lincoln Electric saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Monday, up from 93 the day before.

  • The Estée Lauder Cos. Said Mulling Fashion Venture With Potential Tom Ford Acquisition

    The cosmetics giant has been a longtime licensee of Tom Ford Beauty.

  • What Transdigm Group (TDG) Estimates Say About Its Recent Performance

    A closer look at Transdigm Group & Security Solutions' quarterly performance shows how the commercial business is supporting relative softness in defense.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance on hawkish Fed rhetoric; nervousness around Pelosi's Taiwan trip eases

    * U.S. 10-year rises from four-month low * Fed officials walk back dovish Powell comments post-FOMC * U.S. 2/10-year yield curve hits deepest inversion since 2000 * U.S. 3-month/10-year briefly inverts, last steeper on the day (Recasts; adds analyst comment, Fed officials' remarks;updates prices, Pelosi's Taiwan visit) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Tuesday in volatile trading, lifted by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials that suggested more rate hikes are coming in the near term, as inflation has yet to hit its peak. Worries about global tension arising from U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan eased a bit, with the U.S. official landing safely in its capital Taipei, analysts said.

  • How To Use Options To Buy STLD Stock For An 8% Discount

    The cash-secured put is a way to use options to gain income on a strong stock or potentially buy it at a discount if it falls.

  • BA extends ban on short-haul bookings as travel chaos continues

    British Airways has stopped short-haul bookings from Heathrow for another week, amid warnings they may be halted for the rest of the summer.