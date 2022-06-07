U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Employee Communication Software Market to hit $1.78Bn, Globally, by 2027 - Exclusive Study by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·8 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The employee communication software market size is projected to grow from US$816.41 million in 2021 to US$1.78 Billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Employee Communication Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and Industry (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, and Other Industries)” The global employee communication software market growth is driven by increasing need for enhanced communication with deskless workforce coupled with the growing trend of digital workplace transformation through adoption of advanced solutions.


The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017047


Market Size Value in

US$ 816.41 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 1.78 Billion by 2027

Growth rate

CAGR of 11.8% from 2021-2027

Forecast Period

2021-2027

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

168

No. Tables

83

No. of Charts & Figures

79

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Deployment Type , Enterprise Size , and Industry

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Employee communication platforms are one-stop communication solutions for enterprises that help them boost internal communications, engage employees, and improve overall business communication. These platforms can also be personalized as per customer requirements to deliver targeted communication across business units, branches, and departments and enable a digital workplace by including both office workforce and mobile/deskless workforce. Presently, the employee communication software market is primarily dominated by large enterprises in terms of revenue share due to their large-scale operations and high adoption of such solutions in developed regions such as Europe and North America. In addition, large enterprises are the ones driving the trend of digital transformation in workplaces and on-field to improve overall operational efficiency and enhance employee engagement. Moreover, the rising penetration of digital solutions, cloud computing, and mobile-first communication platforms among small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) is anticipated to drive the growth of employee communication software market during the forecast period. SMEs are in the growth stage of adopting advanced and effective employee communication solutions by replacing the traditional company intranet and other broad functionality software solutions. Moreover, with growing adoption and popularity of cloud-based employee communication software solutions, SMEs now have an option to invest in effective employee communication software due to cost benefits and easy integration offered by cloud-based solutions. Thus, the rising penetration of digital solutions among SMEs for improving business communication, enhancing operational productivity, and reducing costs are among the major factors that are projected to offer growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. A few companies operating in the employee communication software market are Beekeeper AG; Nudge Corporation; Poppulo (E-Search DAC); Simpplr Inc.; Smarp Oy; SnapComms; Sociabble, Inc.; Staffbase; theEMPLOYEEapp; and Workvivo Limited.


Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of The Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00017047/


Internal organizational communication plays a crucial role in driving collaboration, productivity, and workforce engagement in an enterprise. In addition, the crucial need to maintain proper communication with deskless employees and growing share of remote workforce owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are among the important factors boosting the adoption of employee communication software and services globally. Due to the pandemic, companies are shifting toward remote working culture owing to restrictions on on-premise business activities and movement restrictions implemented in various countries. The structure of today’s enterprises is becoming more dynamic and complex, especially in industries such as retail and healthcare where a large section of workforce is deskless/mobile in nature. The COVID-19 outbreak is further driving the trend of remote working in industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, and IT and telecom. Hence, due to increasing share of deskless workforce across industries, the demand for multi-platform communication tools (desktop, mobile, tablets etc.) is expected to rise at an impressive rate in the coming years.


Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE


The employee communication software market is segmented into deployment type, enterprise size, industry, and geography. Based on deployment type, the employee communication software market is divided into cloud and on-premise. Cloud segment is projected to hold a larger share during the forecast period. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment held a larger revenue share in 2019, whereas SMEs segment is projected to be a faster growing sector in terms of growth rate. On basis of industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, and others. In 2019, IT and telecom industry led the employee communication software market globally. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In 2019, North America held the largest share followed by Europe and APAC. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2020 to 2027.


Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of The Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of The Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of The Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00017047


Employee Communication Software Market in APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR During 2020–2027:

In terms of growth, APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region with an impressive CAGR of 14.3% during 2020–2027. APAC comprises several developing economies such as China, India, Australia, and other southeast countries, as well as developed economies such as Japan. Favorable government support to promote manufacturing and service-based sectors by integrating advanced technologies in emerging economies such as China and India will further accelerate the penetration of employee communication software. In addition, more than 30% of Japanese companies have a policy of flexible working that helps in promoting the use of employee communication software. Also, the regional logistics sector is driven by the increase in trade and e-commerce. This aspect is anticipated to promote the penetration of employee communication software, as most of the logistics staff works remotely. Moreover, growing focus of corporates on increasing efficiency, workforce management, and productivity is expected to boost the employee communication software market. Asian organizations spend an average of 15% of their total revenues on digital initiatives, which allows them to spend on modern technologies. Moreover, organizations backed by regional government bodies are fueling digital transformation and connected workplace. China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and India are making huge efforts to develop their organizations by transforming it. Manufacturing and retail players are the prominent industries in Asia that are growing at an exponential rate. In addition to digital transformation and connected workforce, a wide footprint of companies offering employee communication platforms also contributes the market growth in APAC.


Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017047


Browse Adjoining Reports:
Internal Communication Software Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Government, Others) and Geography

Managed Communication Service Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Unified Communication, E-mail, VoIP, Others); Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud); End-Users (Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Public Sector, Others) and Geography

Enterprise Customer Communications Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution, Services); Deployment (Cloud, On Premises); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises); Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Government, Others) and Geography

Customer Communications Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution and Service), Deployment (Cloud-Based and On Premise), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium-Size Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Government, and Others)

Industrial Communication Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Protocol (Fieldbus, Wireless, and Industrial Ethernet), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Energy & Power, Electrical and Electronics, Food & Beverages, Mining, Pharmaceutical, and Others)



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/employee-communication-software-market/


