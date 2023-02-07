Employee Fiduciary Hires Brian Furgala as Director of 401(k) Education

MOBILE, Ala., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee Fiduciary announces the hire of Brian Furgala, Esq, CPC, QPA as its Director of 401(k) Education.

Brian joins the Employee Fiduciary team with over twenty years at a full-service corporate law firm, where he specialized in ERISA plans, corporate employee benefits, and executive compensation plans. In addition, Brian also worked for a large software company where he was responsible for overseeing and managing the organization's retirement, welfare, and non-qualified plan documents – documents that today govern the operation of hundreds of thousands of retirement, welfare, and non-qualified plans nationwide.

As Director of 401(k) Education, Brian will lead all facets of internal and external education for Employee Fiduciary. He will also be responsible for spearheading the organization's ongoing speaking engagements at various industry conferences throughout the year.

"Employee Fiduciary is well known for its commitment to 401(k) education that's geared to make retirement plans more affordable for small businesses and retirement more affordable for workers," said Eric Droblyen, President of Employee Fiduciary. "We are excited to add a recognized 401(k) industry expert like Brian to our team as we continue to integrate our subject-matter expertise with our low prices and customer service – features that differentiate Employee Fiduciary today. As an ERISA attorney with hands-on plan administration experience, Brian is uniquely qualified to take our brand of 401(k) education to the next level."

Employee Fiduciary has an extensive library of 401(k) and retirement resources for plan sponsors, participants, and advisors. The company prides itself in writing educational pieces to help make retirement planning more accessible for all. Brian will help accelerate this mission and create more resources for small businesses and employees to better understand the benefits of 401(k) plans and retirement planning.

