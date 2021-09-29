U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,376.91
    +24.28 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,453.71
    +153.72 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,649.44
    +102.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.81
    +1.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.97
    -0.32 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    -0.85 (-3.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4990
    -0.0350 (-2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3453
    -0.0087 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6250
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,210.89
    +287.71 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.69
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.64
    +37.54 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Employee leave startup Cocoon launches after raising $20M in new funding

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Employee leave benefits are a complicated web of company and government policies, and Cocoon is out to bring clarity and simplicity to both the employer and employee experience.

The platform launched Wednesday across all 50 states and is designed for any type of employee leave, like parental, medical, caregiver or bereavement. It factors in all company government and insurance benefits and manages all facets of the leave from compliance to claims management to payroll calculations.

In addition to the launch, the San Francisco-based company announced it raised a $20 million Series A funding led by Index Ventures, with participation from First Round Capital, SemperVirens, XYZ, Magnify Ventures and a group of individual investors. This brings the company’s total funding to $26 million, co-founder and CEO Mahima Chawla told TechCrunch. This includes a $5.5 million seed round with Index and First Round in December 2020.

Oyster snaps up $20M for its HR platform aimed at distributed workforces

Chawla, Lauren Dai and Amber Feng founded the company in June 2020. The idea for the company stemmed from a conversation Chawla and Dai had with co-workers and friends about leave benefits. They thought, at the time, that leave was similar to putting an out-of-office on your calendar, but as they learned that it was more about navigating company, government and insurance laws, especially around how it worked at a particular company, who pays during a leave and how it works, they saw a need to simplify the experience.

“Even extremely benefit-friendly companies are having a hard time,” Chawla said. “We talked to hundreds of employees and HR managers across all industries, and to everyone, it is a nightmare. We thought it shouldn’t be hard for someone to take care of themselves. This impacts everyone, but there is not something to make it easier, so we saw a big opportunity to make an impact.”

Cocoon’s platform has areas for both employers and employees. On the employer side, it handles compliance and payroll complexities so that the company knows what its payroll responsibilities are, but takes all of that work off of the employer’s plate. The employee will go on Cocoon and design a leave from beginning to end via an automated process that Chawla said can be done in under 10 minutes.

Since its launch in January, the platform has collected a rich set of data, including how employees are using their leave benefits and what they are taking it for to create insights for employers to understand how better to craft their benefits.

Cocoon is already working with large employers, like Carta, and Chawla sees its responsibility as taking the pain out of leave. Other companies in the benefits space are coming at the problem of leave in a more piecemeal way, while Cocoon is taking a holistic approach and applying software and automation to reduce the amount of back-and-forth both employers and employees have to do when managing leave.

The new funding will be used for hiring, particularly in engineering, sales and customer success and building out additional products.

“We are seeing massive inbound inquiries through customer referrals and broker relations,” Chawla said. “Next year, it will not just be about expanding the base of employers, but also moving into different industries and employers of different sizes.

As part of the investment, Mark Goldberg, partner at Index Ventures, has joined the company’s board of directors. He says this investment was a personal one for him as he was finishing up a paternal leave and helped write the leave policy for the firm. In fact, one of his colleagues spent over 25 hours on the phone with California’s Employment Development Department during the initial part of her maternity leave trying to navigate a clerical error that threatened her job.

Goldberg has known the Cocoon team for a while, following the co-founders from their previous respective positions at Square and Stripe.

“When Mahima called me and said the band was coming together, I wanted to get involved,” he added. “We are looking for that core talent vortex. If you can get the DNA in the first 10 employees, the next 100 will be top-notch. It’s similar to what we saw in the early Plaid team.”

How engaged are your employees?

Recommended Stories

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Upside Potential May be Limited in the Medium Term

    The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been going through a correction for the last two months. There has been a lot of attention on the stock recently in anticipation of a resumption of the bullish trend - although an initial breakout was derailed by yesterday’s market wide selloff.

  • 3 Reasons Upstart Is Overvalued

    This AI-powered loan underwriter and fintech has seen its stock price rise more than 640% since its IPO in late 2020.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Fortress to Finalize Financing Plans for $8 Billion Vegas Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway Exp

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Bad News: Disney CEO Says Disney+ Is Facing 2 Headwinds

    Most analysts would agree that Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) entry into the streaming category has been a success. Disney+ entered the streaming wars in November 2019 and it has already accumulated subscriber totals that make it competitive with veteran rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Recently, at an investor conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek highlighted two challenges directly in its path to winning the streaming war.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 15 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital

    In this article, we will discuss 15 biotech stocks to buy now according to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Akkaraju and Dybbs’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ […]

  • Dollar Tree Stock Is Jumping Because It’s Not Just a Dollar Store Anymore

    The company has been testing higher price points, something that could help it deal with rising prices and higher shipping costs.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Despite a lot of headlines, infrastructure has gotten the short end of the stick recently. In the past five years, the S&P 500 index has outpaced the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT: IFRA) nearly two to one. Infrastructure was a common topic during the Trump administration.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Izzy Englander

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Izzy Englander based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Englander’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Izzy Englander. Israel […]

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Today According to Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy today according to Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Frohlich’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Phil […]

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Wish in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), which is often referred to by the name of its e-commerce platform, Wish, went public at $24 per share last December. Wish briefly became a "meme stock" and hit an all-time high of $32.85 back in early February, but its ugly first- and second-quarter reports scared the bulls away -- and they might not ever come back.

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)?

    A look at the shareholders of Hyliion Holdings Corp. ( NYSE:HYLN ) can tell us which group is most powerful...