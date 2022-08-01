Employee Relocation Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts over USD 6.57 Billion Spend Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge is the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

Employee Relocation Services

The Employee Relocation Services will grow at a CAGR of 3.56% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their equipment finance requirements. Some of the leading equipment finance suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:

Realogy Holdings Corp

Graebel Companies Inc.

Madison Dearborn Partners LLC

Santa Fe Group Ltd.

Global Mobility Solutions LLC

MSI Global Talent Solutions LLC

Key Points Covered in this Report:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for employee relocation services with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Employee Relocation Services?

What are the Employee Relocation Services category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Top-line growth

Scalability of inputs

Green initiatives

Category innovations

Supply base rationalization

Demand forecasting and governance

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Cost savings

Customer retention

Reduction of TCO

Supply assurance

Related Reports on Professional Services Include:

Health and Safety Consulting - Forecast and Analysis : This health and safety consulting procurement market report provides a detailed analysis of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for health and safety consulting requirements..





Integrated Facility Management Sourcing and Procurement Report : The report provides a detailed insight into the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and an analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost.





Business Application Testing Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The business application testing services market will register an incremental spend of about 44.48 $ billion during the forecast period. However, only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. Moreover, on the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base..

Our in-depth growth decomposition analysis covers details on: Request a sample report for detailed answers

Factors driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies

Regions that hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers

Is the spend growth cyclical and when will the growth curve peak?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

