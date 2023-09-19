Employee satisfaction is key to personalized care at Monroe County Hospital and Clinics

Monroe County Hospital and Clinics.

Waiting room and courtyard at Monroe County Hospital and Clinics

NO. 5 MID-SIZE WORKPLACE

Location is no obstacle to providing quality medical services at Albia’s Monroe County Hospital and Clinics.

“The priority has always been on what care we can provide here, in someone’s hometown, so they're not driving to Des Moines for certain types of care, or Iowa City,” said Kaylee Siebrecht, director of human resources for the facility.

Using outside providers to supplement its growing list of essential medical amenities, the hospital also is drawing patients from far outside Monroe County for its specialty services.

"Anyone can come. We actually pull in patients from Missouri,” Siebrecht said.

The introduction of an infusion center has proved to be foresighted and has become a heavily utilized asset, enabling patients to schedule regular intravenous treatments.

“We provide chemotherapy in our infusion center. And so that's a big deal to get that multiple times a week and to not have to drive somewhere,” Siebrecht said.

She said she understands the elevated level of personal care provided to the patients is an offshoot of the high level of employee satisfaction, with workplace flexibility regarded as a premium convenience by Monroe County’s staff.

“Almost every single person here has a customized schedule to what works for them and their family,” she said.

“If we can do it, ‘yes.’ And most of the time. We can make it work,” she added. “I can't offer all of the perks and crazy benefits that maybe a large financial institution can offer, or tech industries. I can't offer that. But it comes back to ‘flexibility is free.'’’

Despite the busy schedule and steady influx of new patients, she said, “We are always looking to add services.” Among the less commonly seen medical departments are spaces dedicated to diabetes care, speech therapy, overnight sleep studies and even a volunteer-run gift shop called The Look Nook that sells seasonal home decor.

“We have some things in the works. We are adding an MRI. I think in 2024 we'll be ready,” Siebrecht said.

Story continues

Monroe County Hospital and Clinics

Location: Albia

Founded: 1952

Ownership: Public

Iowa employees: 175

Top executive: Veronica Fuhs, CEO

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Monroe County Hospital and Clinics' employees foster patient care