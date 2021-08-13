U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.82
    +2.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,516.31
    +16.46 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,823.49
    +7.23 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.27
    -11.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.41
    -0.68 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.40
    +26.60 (+1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0065 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0650 (-4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6570
    -0.7650 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,489.90
    +2,349.36 (+5.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,162.84
    +36.35 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Employee talent predictor retrain.ai raised another $7M, adds Splunk as strategic investor

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

Automation will displace 85 million jobs while simultaneously creating 97 million new jobs by 2025, according to the World Economic Forum. Although that sounds like good news, the hard reality is that millions of people will have to retrain in the jobs of the future.

A number of startups are addressing these problems of employee skills, and are looking at talent development, neuroscience-based assessments and prediction technologies for staffing. These include Pymetrics (raised $56.6 million), Eightfold (raised $396.8 million) and EmPath (raised $1 million). But this sector is by no means done yet.

AI startup Eightfold valued at $2.1B in SoftBank-led $220M funding

Retrain.ai bills itself as a "Talent Intelligence Platform", and it’s now closed an additional $7 million from its current investors Square Peg, Hetz Ventures, TechAviv, .406 Ventures and Schusterman Family Investments. It’s also now added Splunk Ventures as a strategic investor. The new round of funding takes its total raised to $20 million.

Retrain.ai says it uses AI and machine learning to help governments and organizations retrain and upskill talent for jobs of the future, enable diversity initiatives, and help employees and jobseekers manage their careers.

Dr. Shay David, co-founder and CEO of retrain.ai said: “We are thrilled to have Splunk Ventures join us on this exciting journey as we use the power of data to solve the widening skills gap in the global labor markets.”

The company says it helps companies tackle future workforce strategies by “analyzing millions of data sources to understand the demand and supply of skill sets.”

The new funding will be used for U.S. expansion, hiring talent and product development.

As the economy reopens, startups are uniquely positioned to recruit talent

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • Sequoia's China Portfolio Hits Speed Bump After Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital and its Beijing affiliate have spent over a decade scattering more than $10 billion across China's multitude of startups, backing the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and JD.com Inc. while becoming a powerhouse brand among the venture firms aiming to strike it rich there.Now, the prospects for investments in that country are mired in uncertainty, as regulatory actions on both sides of the Pacific squeeze China’s technology industry and create unpredictability for its financ

  • Orchata raises $4M, aims to build a ‘Gopuff for Latin America’

    Luis Mario Garcia grew up in Mexico making deliveries for the grocery stores in his neighborhood. After honing his startup skills in San Francisco, he returned to Mexico with the idea of building a software company. Products delivered include fresh fruit, beverages, bread, medicine and household essentials, Garcia told TechCrunch.

  • How the tech startup boom in India has fuelled a local venture capital industry

    The top 10 Indian VCs, such as Blume Ventures, Matrix Partners India and Chiratae Ventures, have participated in nearly 600 funding rounds and backed over 420 ventures in just the last 30 months.

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth $300 million

    Branson sold more than 10 million shares between Aug. 10 and 12, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3jPMEFE from late Thursday. The move comes a month after the space tourism company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with Branson on board. The money from the share sale will be used to support the pandemic-struck leisure and travel businesses of Branson's Virgin Group, as well as to develop new businesses, a spokesperson for the British conglomerate said.

  • Portrait of a 29-year-old billionaire: Can Sam Bankman-Fried make his risky crypto business work?

    Sam Bankman-Fried, now 29, is a billionaire 16 times over, according to a recent Forbes estimate. But can he make FTX, his risky crypto business, work?

  • Why waiting until next year isn't a good strategy for frustrated homebuyers

    Eager to purchase a home? Experts say you may not want to delay.

  • Billionaire Mike Novogratz Is Bullish on Ethereum

    The Galaxy Digital chief says ‘NFTs are not going away.’

  • My mother passed her condo onto me through a quitclaim process before she died. Do I owe any taxes on it?

    'I was told by my income tax preparer that she should have paid some kind of a tax. But she never filed income taxes for years as she was not required to because of her low income.'

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Delta variant: Fast-spreading COVID-19 starts to hit corporate America

    Concerns around the COVID-19 Delta variant are starting to take their toll on corporate America. Here are three great examples.

  • Student loans: FOIA data reveals tons of 'underwater borrowers' ahead of repayment cliff

    Federal data reveals that despite the interest-free payment pause allowing borrowers to find some breathing room during the pandemic, two-thirds of nearly 430,000 student loan borrowers were still "underwater" — meaning that they still haven't been able to make a dent on their original balance.

  • Student loans: Bipartisan bankruptcy reform bill proposes alternative to forgiveness hope or lifelong debt

    There's a bipartisan effort underway to overhaul the student loan system by making bankruptcy more accessible for student debtors.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Taiwan expects fastest growth in a decade this year on export boom

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's economy will grow at its fastest pace in more than a decade in 2021, the statistics office said on Friday, upgrading its outlook on a strong rebound in exports for the tech heavyweight island. The revision came as the statistics office bumped up its export growth forecast for this year, with global demand for the island's technology products buoyed by a work-and-study-from-home boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, as workers and students rushed to buy smartphones, tablets and laptops. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise 5.88% this year, the fastest pace since it expanded 10.25% in 2010, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, and up from a growth forecast of 5.46% made in June.

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • Here’s the stock index you want to own to keep on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.