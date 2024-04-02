From employees to owners: How Corinthian Events plans to expand in Newport

NEWPORT – When Jill Tate and Jamie Hellesen look at Newport, they don't see just a summer town. They say the City by the Sea has plenty to offer before, during and after the yachting season, so its attraction as event destination should extend around the calendar.

“There is a definite need for people to get to this wonderful place when it is less busy,” said Tate, founding partner of Corinthian Events, a Boston-based event design and production company which purchased Newport Hospitality in June 2020. “The spring and fall are possibly the most wonderful times to be here. The room rates are more appetizing, the city is easier to navigate, and the ocean still delivers its special powers of reducing stress, inspiring creativity and grounding people with nature.

“There is nature, culture, history, activity and wonderful character right here a short distance from the Providence airport and Boston, too.”

Tate, 57, is CEO and founding partner at Corinthian Events, founded in 2000 and based in Boston an Newport. The drive to make Newport a broader event destination should go down as one of the most important initiatives in the last phase of her era as Corinthian CEO. She and fellow founder/CEO Courtney Church recently announced a succession plan where they will be selling the company to general manager Hellesen and managing partners Tamara O'Malley, and Jennifer Logan. The trio is expected to take full ownership by January 2027.

Corinthian Events staff includes, from left, Jennifer Logan, managing partner, Tamara O'Malley, managing partner, Jill Tate, co-CEO, Courtney Church, co-CEO, and Jamie Hellesen, general manager.

Passing the company on to new owners they trust

The succession plan, Tate explained, is a management buyout, or MBO, where the trio of current managing partners each year purchase some stock based on the profitability of the company. The current CEOs give the next-generation owners money for the initial purchases. Tate says this allows herself and Church to pass the company to people they know will care for it and maintain its legacy and the reputation.

It should also serve as sort of an ownership apprenticeship, with the three successors having time to learn the ”back of the house,” so to speak, and the “less sexy” parts of the business, including but not limited to insurance, human resources, banking, payroll, and budgeting, Tate says.

Tate, who lived year-round in Little Compton, notes that Corinthian had three original partners – Mary (Coch) Douglas was the other – back in 2000. Their business clicked, she says, to the surprise of more than a few in the industry. “We continue as a strong women-owned business that has thrived since we started,” she says. “And there were lots of doubters for sure. As a tripod, you have a few different points of view and there is never a tie. The mutual respect that you have for each other is very powerful. People often say 'How is it working for yourself?' And the answer is that we don't and the new owners won't either; they will work for each other.”

A plan for growing the Newport side of the business

Hellesen, 43, has been with Corinthian for 11 years, the last four as general manager. She's sounds very motivated about growing the company's Newport business. “I'm very excited. There's a lot of potential down in Newport, for sure,” she said.

She said she's already seeing it happen in Boston, another seaside city that has so much to offer even in the chilly and downright cold months. She said Newport is such an easy destination to get to. From Providence. From Boston Even from New York City. She said she loves downtown Newport, the liveliness and friendliness of the people, locals and visitors alike. “And the views are unbelievable,” she said.

On becoming an owner, Hellesen says it's always been her dream. She said the current owners discussed making it happen with the three veteran employees. “It seems like the right partnership,” she says.

According to the news release announcing the succession plan, Corinthian produces 200-plus projects per year and serves a wide range of national, regional, and New England-based clients, among them Keolis, EMD Serono, Stifel, Volvo, ADP, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, MIT, Ireland Funds, Sensata.

Tate said Corinthian does seven to 10 non-profit galas a year in the Boston area – mostly in the early spring and fall – and is hoping to extend that to the Newport area. She says Corinthian will try to look at combinations of Providence-Newport, and Boston-Newport, adding that there are many smaller conferences and trade shows at the AMI in Providence that we can work to extend Providence trips to include Newport.

“We will be trying hard to extend the season here to fill the off season a bit,” she says.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Newport's Corinthian Events business transferred to three employees