Employers added 339,000 jobs in May as hiring surged

Hiring surged in May, indicating the job market remains resilient despite high interest rates and still-elevated inflation.

Employers added 339,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported Friday. That's far above economists' expectations for about 190,000 new jobs.

The unemployment rate also rose, to 3.7% from 3.4%.

