Employers Invited to Register for CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech Winter Cohort Accelerator Program

·4 min read

National initiative helps employers meet their tech talent needs and offers 'earn and learn' opportunities to job seekers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies facing challenges in recruiting and retaining technology workers can gain valuable consulting and support assistance to help fill their hiring needs through the CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech Accelerator Program.

CompTIA is the voice of the world&#39;s information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)
CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)

The program can help any employer build a talent pipeline to meet its current and future tech staffing needs.

Registration is open through November 12 for employers interested in participating in the Winter Cohort of the CompTIA Apprenticeship Accelerator, a component of a national program to expand and diversify the information technology (IT) workforce across America.

Employers interested in participating in the Winter Cohort of the accelerator program may register their interest at https://membership.comptia.org/apprenticeshipaccelerator/.

Six companies are participating in the inaugural accelerator cohort. They received consulting support to expedite the development of an apprenticeship program, designed to meet their unique tech staffing needs by upskilling current workers and recruiting new talent. Each company has hired or will soon hire apprentices to train in essential IT jobs roles, including tech support specialist, network support specialist and tech project coordinator.

"We commend these companies – all CompTIA members – for their willingness to adopt the registered apprenticeship model to expand their recruiting, retraining and retention efforts," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president for industry relations at CompTIA. "The program is an effective and efficient method to help other CompTIA member companies or any employer build a talent pipeline to meet their current and future tech staffing needs."

"The comprehensive curriculum will provide invaluable training across a broad spectrum of workplace behaviors, leadership skills, customer service skills, and technical aptitude," said Holly Millay, co-founder and co-owner of cohort participant RGB CustomPC of Plano, Texas, a provider of customized personal computer assembly services for individuals and organizations. "We expect to continue to experience rapid growth over the next few years and desire a powerful and talented group of people to grow with us."

"Today's workforce needs more options that combine their work experience with pathways to gaining the practical skills and certifications they'll need to keep pace with the evolving state of technology," said Brittany Locker, director of business process outsourcing at 1Path, a nationwide managed and integrated IT services provider with offices in Kennesaw, Ga., and North Andover, Mass. "Our apprenticeship program is designed to do just that."

"Our goal at SNS Technologies is to be the best and most reliable technology provider in the area," said company owner Mike Ray. "We know that the more educated our technicians are, the better our support will be, which is why we are very excited about this program," said Mike Ray, owner of SNS Technologies, with offices in Beaufort, Bluffton and Charleston, S.C.

Also participating in the first CompTIA Apprenticeship Accelerator cohort are ConnectWise, a leading provider of software for technology solution providers; ITVantix, a technology service and solution provider with three locations in Georgia; and Transformation Lead, a digital transformation business IT company in Georgia.

"By adopting the registered apprenticeship model these six companies have taken a major step forward in building and diversifying their tech teams, and they are doing so in a way that aligns with their unique staffing needs and market realities," said Amy Kardel, vice president for strategic workforce relationships at CompTIA.

CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, and Maher & Maher, a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives, were selected by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) to participate in the national apprenticeship initiative. The overarching CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech program is designed to help companies of all sizes and from any industry to fill their staffing needs for technology professionals, and to do so in a way that opens career opportunities for more individuals. More information on the program is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech
CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, led by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, and Maher & Maher, a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives and is built according to the Registered Apprenticeship Program model. For more information visit https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
sostrowski@comptia.org
+1 630.678.8468

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employers-invited-to-register-for-comptia-apprenticeships-for-tech-winter-cohort-accelerator-program-301409646.html

SOURCE CompTIA

