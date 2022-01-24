U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,287.27
    -110.67 (-2.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,575.20
    -690.17 (-2.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,367.62
    -401.30 (-2.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.67
    -45.25 (-2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.57
    -2.57 (-3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.65 (-2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7140
    -0.0330 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3461
    -0.0085 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8940
    +0.2390 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,482.10
    -1,833.79 (-5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    759.64
    -50.96 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.25
    -195.88 (-2.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Employers pinpoint workforce mental health as one of HR’s top priorities for 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WTW

Half of employers have not articulated their wellbeing strategy, WTW survey finds

ARLINGTON Va., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employee mental health has taken center stage as one of the top HR priorities facing employers with nearly all companies identifying stress and burnout as a threat for their workforces, according to a survey by WTW (Willis Towers Watson, NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company.

Nearly all (86%) of employers said that mental health, stress and burnout are a top priority; however, half (49%) have not yet formally articulated a wellbeing strategy for their workforce and only a quarter have already articulated and adopted a wellbeing strategy.

“As stress and burnout levels continue to climb amid the ongoing pandemic, employers are putting the overall wellbeing of their employees at the top of their list,” said Regina Ihrke, senior director, Health and Benefits, WTW. “The organizations that most effectively move the needle are those that develop a comprehensive strategy that supports all aspects of their employees’ wellbeing. It’s also important to articulate that strategy to employees, conduct manager training and measure effectiveness.”

The survey identified the top two actions respondents plan to take in 2022 or are considering for 2023 to improve employee wellbeing in each of the following four categories: emotional, physical, social and financial wellbeing.

Emotional wellbeing

  • Nearly half (48%) of respondents are planning or considering implementing an organization-wide behavioral health strategy and action plan. Only a third (35%) currently have one.

  • Four in 10 respondents (39%) are planning or considering redesigning their employee assistance program (EAP), including increasing limits on visits and expanding services. Forty-two percent redesigned their EAP in 2021.

Physical wellbeing

  • More than a quarter of respondents (27%) are planning or considering programs that target specific conditions for high-cost cases such as maternity, diabetes and depression. Nearly two in three (64%) currently offer these programs.

  • One in four respondents (25%) are planning or considering promoting the use of mobile apps for physical wellbeing. Two in three (65%) currently do.

Financial wellbeing

  • One-third of respondents (34%) are planning or considering setting objectives and tracking financial wellbeing programs at pivotal financial decision points such as new family, young children and first house. Only two in 10 (18%) currently do.

  • One-third of respondents (33%) are planning or considering assessing their financial wellbeing programs for consistency with inclusion and diversity values. About one-quarter of respondents (24%) currently do.

Social wellbeing

  • One-third of employers (32%) are planning or considering examining onsite perks to support new work arrangements. More than a third (37%) currently do.

  • One third (32%) are planning or considering incorporating inclusion and diversity priorities in their benefit program design. Almost half (47%) currently do.

“As we move into 2022, employers struggling with recruitment and retention will look to make their wellbeing programs a differentiator to attract and engage top talent. For years, employers have used financial rewards to encourage employees to take action for their own wellbeing; however, as those incentives have often failed to change employee behavior, employers are seeking new avenues to engage and incent employees to take charge of their own wellbeing,” said Ihrke.

About the survey

A total of 322 U.S. employers participated in the 2021 Wellbeing Diagnostic Survey, which was conducted in October 2021. Respondents employ 5.3 million workers.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Ed Emerman: +1 609 240 2766
eemerman@eaglepr.com


Recommended Stories

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Sink in Risk-Off Day While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New

  • Halliburton Lifts Payout for the First Time in More Than 7 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. more than doubled its dividend on the back of its biggest profit in more than half a decade and said demand for fracking is so brisk that the company is working at full capacity.Most Read from BloombergStocks Sink in Risk-Off Day While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Inst

  • Third Sullivan Auto Group dealership in Roseville changing ownership, filings show

    Another Sullivan Auto Group dealership is apparently changing hands, this time seeing a Fresno-based automotive group taking over ownership of Roseville Chevrolet, filings in Placer County show.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • How a Roth IRA Works After Retirement

    Roth IRAs offer retirees some unique advantages in terms of taxes, withdrawals, and the ability to pass along wealth to the next generation.

  • U.S. Food Supply Is Under Pressure, From Plants to Store Shelves

    Weeks of workers calling in sick have added to continuing supply and transportation disruptions, making grocery store shelves harder to fill.

  • Oil falls on strong dollar and potential Fed rate rises

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, hit by a stronger dollar and investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected increases to interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brent crude fell $1.42, or 1.6%, to $86.47 a barrel by 1430 GMT. The dollar rose to a two-week high on Monday against a basket of currencies, lifted by the tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine and the possibility of a more hawkish stance from the Fed this week.

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • Hitting the Books: What autonomous vehicles mean for tomorrow's workforce

    In "The Work of the Future," an interdisciplinary team of MIT researchers exam the disconnect between improvements in technology and the benefits derived by workers from those advancements

  • Oil Sellers Driven by Bearish EIA Report, Risk-Off Sentiment

    U.S. energy firms this week cut oil rigs for the first time in 13 weeks.

  • Covid crushed company culture—but something better will take its place

    The shift to remote work has some employees feeling less connected to one another and, by extension, to their companies. Is that a problem?

  • Shanghai mayor wants more chip production facilities to support new-energy vehicle growth

    Shanghai, home to Tesla's largest production base, wants to expand manufacturing capacity for automotive chips to support the rapid growth of smart electric vehicles (EVs). The mayor of Shanghai municipality, Gong Zheng, said after the annual session of the city's legislature on Sunday that the local government is pinning hopes on the new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector to drive its economy, and that "allocating resources for increasing the capacity of automotive chips" would help that goal. "We hop

  • What Makes Quitting So Contagious?

    Something infectious is spreading through the workforce. Its symptoms present in a spate of two-week notices. Its transmission is visible in real time. And few bosses seem to know how to inoculate their staff against this quitagion. It catches quickly. “There’s a shock when you see multiple people leaving; it’s like, oh, is there something I’m not seeing?” said Tiff Cheng, 27, who left her job in digital marketing in July along with five of her close friends at the 40-person agency. “Is it my ti

  • Why Save for Retirement in Your 20s?

    You are probably paying off your student loans and retirement is 40 years away. Shouldn't you focus on eliminating debt and, maybe, saving for a home?

  • 2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

    These companies focus on their customers' needs, which will likely propel their stocks over the long haul.

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Bad Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To RadioShack

    "They nearly went under as a result of an extremely cringeworthy speech from their CEO."View Entire Post ›

  • Washington DC's AG sues Google for 'deceiving users and invading their privacy'

    DC AG Karl Racine says that Google misled users about location tracking.

  • How Joe Biden’s Presidency Has Affected Retirement After One Year in Office

    After just one year into his term, President Biden has already had a major impact on how Americans retire -- but not nearly as major as he would have liked. The president pitched bold and sweeping...