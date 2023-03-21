Empower Clinics Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:EPW)(OTC PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company, and with a developing research and clinical trial division, today announced that it has commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic options to enhance and preserve shareholder value with the engagement of Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") as the Company's strategic financial advisor.

"Maximizing shareholder value is a priority and to that end, throughout late 2022 and during Q1 2023, Empower has been aggressively cutting costs and focusing its business lines and initiatives with the goal of accelerating our timeline to achieving profitability." stated Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "To achieve this objective, we believe the commencement of our strategic review process, supported by the team at Haywood, will help accelerate connections to new opportunities for the Company."

Potential strategic options to be explored or evaluated as part of this process may include, but are not limited to, divisional asset spin outs, merger, reverse merger, acquisition, other business combinations, sale of assets, partnerships, joint ventures, licensing, or other strategic transactions involving Empower. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of this process and does not expect to disclose developments with respect to this process unless and until the evaluation of strategic alternatives has been completed or the Company's Board of Directors has concluded disclosure is appropriate or legally required.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower Clinics as an integrated healthcare company is developing into a leading provider of clinical trials and research solutions in the U.S. and Canada. With its deep experience and operational expertise in laboratory diagnostics, medical devices and health clinic management, Empower is focused on offering clinical trial services - including clinical trial design, patient recruitment, data management and regulatory compliance for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

