U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,454.23
    -34.05 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,631.93
    -89.19 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,563.94
    -147.06 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,981.36
    -13.20 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.04
    -4.22 (-4.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.00
    +21.40 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.65 (+2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7550
    +0.0420 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3029
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4350
    +1.1150 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,070.91
    -1,560.56 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.74
    -32.43 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.66
    -32.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Empower Clinics Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Flagship Clinic In Greater Toronto Region

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EPWCF

The 3,500 square foot clinic represents 8th clinic for The Medi-Collective and hub for tele-dermatology solutions for all current and future clinics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - announced today its plan to host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for its 8th clinic within its The Medi-Collective (TMC) brand.

Co-located with an independent pharmacy business, the 3500 square feet flagship Etobicoke clinic will offer family medicine and serve as a hub for tele-dermatology in partnership with MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) and paramedical services such as chiropractor and physiotherapy. There are currently four (4) family doctors on staff with plans to hire general practice and specialist physicians to accommodate additional services in the coming months.

Guests will have an opportunity to explore the cutting-edge clinic and interact with senior management, medical staff, local politicians and key supporters.

"Launching 8 clinics within 2 years was not easy, but our team's commitment to provide convenient integrated healthcare clinic solutions is essential to meet Toronto's need for family doctors and paramedical services," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "We know that patients of our clinics are now enjoying high-quality integrated healthcare solutions and we continue to work tirelessly to increase our reach across Toronto and Canada."

"I'm still within my first 100 days leading TMC but it's clear that we have the foundation to be a leading integrated healthcare clinic brand in Ontario and then Canada," said Carolyn Shields, Senior Vice-President of Operations at TMC. "I'm proud of our entire TMC team today as we formally launch our flagship clinic and tele-dermatology hub, and continue to optimize operations and technology across all of our clinics to ensure that we scale with excellence."

Today's announcement is the latest in a series of clinic openings and follows the recent opening of a TMC Clinic in London, Ontario, which opened its doors on January 4.

TMC Lakeshore Clinic

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Media:

Steven McAuley CEO
s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com
604-227-0865

Investors:

Tamara Mason
Business Development & Communications
t.mason@empowerclinics.com
604-359-9107

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's plans for a new leadership structure at Kai Medical, the timing of updates or the nature of the changes. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may be unable to enter into definitive agreements, or close transactions with respect to, proposed future clinic openings; that due diligence with respect to anticipated clinic openings and acquisitions may not be satisfactory to the Company; risks related to delays in permitting or construction; risks related to supply chains and access to labour; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; that the Company will be able to commence and/or complete build-outs and tenants improvements for new clinics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur on the terms or in the time expected, or at all, or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Empower Clinics Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696898/Empower-Clinics-Hosts-Ribbon-Cutting-Ceremony-For-Flagship-Clinic-In-Greater-Toronto-Region

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opens at $24.08 a share in public debut as newly-formed company

    Newly formed streaming giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially began trading on the Nasdaq.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    Trading in AT&T stock on Monday may confuse some investors, because the base share price has been adjusted to reflect the closing on Friday of the merger of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business with Discovery. Holders of AT&T (ticker: T) received roughly a 0.242 share of Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), as the merged media company will be known, for each AT&T share in the spinoff. The value of that Warner Brothers Discovery stock, which stood at roughly $5.90 per AT&T share based on Discovery’s closing price of $24.43 on Friday, was deducted from the closing price of AT&T’s stock on Friday to figure out the new base level for the AT&T shares.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • Shopify Plans 10-for-1 Split, Golden Share for Founder CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. said it plans a 10-for-1 stock split and will give Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke a special “founder share” that will preserve his voting power as long as he’s at the company. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeotherm

  • Warner Bros Discovery shares gain on first trading day

    Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 0.8% at $24.62, while AT&T stock climbed 2% to $18.62 before the bell. AT&T and Discovery set out to create a standalone media business in May last year and the deal closed on Friday, with the new business housing channels including HBO, CNN and the Discovery Channel as well as franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter". The company, which also owns streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Downgraded. China and Russia Are Headwinds.

    Nvidia shares were falling in premarket trading Monday after the stock was downgraded by a Baird analyst, who cited concerns over slowing consumer demand exacerbated by the Russian embargo. Nvidia (ticker: NVDA ) stock was down 4% to $221.89 in premarket trading on Monday. Analyst Tristan Gerra lowered his rating on the stock to Neutral from Outperform and slashed his price target to $225 from $360.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • 10 Software Stocks to Buy Now According to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to buy now according to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Davidson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Buy Now According to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners. During the late 1990s […]

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    If so, you might want to take a look at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The consensus price target for Upstart represents a 102% premium over recent prices. Lenders hire Upstart to evaluate individual credit risk.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Top 9 Stocks Billionaire Larry Robbins Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article, we’ll check out the top 9 stocks billionaire Larry Robbins just added to his portfolio, which also happen to be the only nine stocks added to his portfolio during Q4. Click the following link to jump straight to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Larry Robbins Just Added to His Portfolio. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), […]

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Twitter Drops As Elon Musk Reverses Decision To Join Board; Nvidia Slides On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday. Twitter dropped after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reversed his decision to join the Twitter board.

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • Twitter Shares Fall After Elon Musk Ditches Potential Board Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s investors were left bewildered after Elon Musk decided not to join the company’s board, leading to a share price swing and increased speculation that the world’s richest person could mount a takeover of the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warn

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.