Empower Clinics KAI Medical Laboratory Participates In U.S. Federal Government RFP Bids To Test In Excess Of 50,000 Employees Using FDA Approved KAI Saliva COVID-19 At Home PCR Test

KAI Lab R&D, Development And Delivery Of KAI Saliva At-Home Test Kit Program, Along With Tripling Of KAI Lab Facility, Proves Valuable By Providing Empower With Ability To Bid and Accommodate Successful RFPs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens, is pleased to announce the submission of bids on 5 significant US Federal Government Requests For Proposal ("RFP" or "RFPs") to test in excess of 50,000 Federal employees using the Company's KAI Medical COVID-19 Saliva Test ("KAI Saliva"). KAI Saliva is an FDA EUA authorized Saliva COVID-19 RT-PCR Test.

In addition, RPF bids for over 10,000 of the approximate 50,000 employees are for ongoing testing, representing potential for significant recurring test revenues.

RFP BIDS INCLUDE FDA ITSELF, AIRPORT, SCHOOLS AND OTHER FACILITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Empower has submitted US Government RFP bids for the following groups:

1. FDA - Food & Drug Administration

All Employees and contractors nationwide

Kai Saliva at-home test kit program

In excess of 38,000 kits required

2. Hanover County, Virginia Government

Public Schools

Regional Jail

Regional Library

5,000 employees - Ongoing Testing

Kai Saliva at-home test kit program

Rapid antigen testing kits

3. Scranton, Pennsylvania Airport

Onsite testing facility for:

RT-PCR testing

Rapid Testing

Saliva RT-PCR testing

Ongoing testing

4. Alameda County, California

3,100 employees and contractors - ongoing testing

Kai Saliva at-home test kit program

5. Durham County, North Carolina

2,000 employees and contractors - ongoing testing

Kai Saliva at-home test kit program

RFP'S STEM FROM BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO INVEST MORE THAN $12 BILLION TO EXPAND COVID-19 TESTING

Story continues

These measures are part of President Biden's strategy to increase COVID-19 testing nationwide as vaccinations increase.

As part of President Biden's National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will invest $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan to ramp up screening testing to help schools reopen, $2.25 billion to scale up testing in underserved populations, and provide new guidance on asymptomatic screening testing in schools, workplaces, and congregate settings.

Empower Clinics is ideally positioned with the right products.

KAI LAB AND KAI SALIVA COVID-19 PCR TEST COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES IN RFP BIDS

Empower's KAI Medical COVID-19 Saliva Test ("KAI Saliva") is an FDA EUA authorized Saliva COVID-19 RT-PCR Test that includes the following meaningful competitive advantages

KAI Salvia is an at-home based, self-administered COVID-19 RT-PCR saliva test kit that is easily accessed and self-administered. Visit www.kaitests.com

KAI Saliva provides travelers, both foreign and domestic with a simple, fully compliant method to obtain an RT-PCR test and test result prior to arriving or coming back into the United States or arriving in other countries that have strict executive travel orders.

KAI Saliva can provide major airlines and the tourism sector with the ability to provide solutions for travelers by making a KAI Saliva test as part of the ticketing purchase, the check-in process, in a kiosk, or on an e-commerce website.

As a result of continued rapid growth in 2021, Empower announced "Doubling KAI Medical Laboratory In Anticipation Of Test Volumes By End Of Q1." The Company then revised this planned expansion upwards on February 16th when it announced "KAI Laboratory Now Tripling in Size in Anticipation of Test Volumes by End of Q1."

As a result of these competitive advantages, Empower believes the integrated solution of KAI Lab and KAI Saliva makes for a very strong offering.

"Our decision to triple the size of Kai Labs was in anticipation of positioning Kai Labs for growth and to be able bid on many significant U.S. Government contracts that are being awarded" said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO. "With investment in R&D and having substantial working capital available, I believe Kai Labs is deserving of national attention and has as a real opportunity to win these type of bids. Our new Kai Saliva test kit is in high demand and we are seeing more and more bids specifically requesting saliva-based COVID-19 testing products."

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

