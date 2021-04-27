Empower Clinics Launches Direct-To-Consumer E-Commerce Solutions

Convenient at-home saliva COVID-19 tests available now

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a highly complex medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - officially launched its direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce solutions in partnership with industry leader The Snow Agency.

Starting today Empower patients, both existing and prospective, can access an accessible, seamless and educative online experience when purchasing at-home diagnostics test kits. U.S. patients can purchase Kai Care's at-home COVID-19 saliva test kits with same-day shipping at www.kaitests.com. Canadian e-commerce options via www.kaitests.ca will be available in the near future.

"Empower is committed to making access to our products as convenient as possible to all patients in North America. A DTC e-commerce solution is a key part of that solution," said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "With The Snow Agency as our outstanding digital marketing partner, we're providing innovative and convenient at-home testing solutions to more patients looking to take control of their health data. Our labs at Kai Medical process up to 4,000 tests a day, screened by highly capable scientists and medical professionals. While vaccines are key, this increased testing instills trust and confidence to help everyone resume their normal lives as safely as possible.

"With COVID-19, speed matters. Today's e-commerce launch of Kai Care connects accessible health care and convenience so you and your loved ones can get both a COVID-19 test and your results in record time. Collaborating with Empower to help reopen the economy, allow people to travel, and feel safe in their communities is a partnership we're so proud to be a part of," said Dan Snow, CEO and Co-founder of The Snow Agency.

"As a trained medical professional and a digital marketing entrepreneur, I know this tool will give patients the confidence to take control of their health and wellness. Today's e-commerce launch is one step closer to putting COVID-19 in our collective rear-view mirror so we can get back to enjoying events and get-togethers of all shapes and sizes. Steven and his team have a fantastic vision for KaiTests.com that's built on knowledge and empathy. We're thrilled to be a part of the solution." said Dr. Jonathan Snow, COO and Co-founder of The Snow Agency.

The next phase of the collaboration between Empower and The Snow Agency will focus on educational, simple, and fun digital campaigns to create awareness about Kai Care's ground-breaking testing solutions, starting with their at-home COVID-19/Influenza saliva test kit. To learn more about the test, visit www.kaitests.com.

The Snow Agency is a performance digital marketing and creative agency whose customized brand strategies and content production maximize the impact of direct response ads and creatives on Facebook/Instagram, Google/YouTube, Snapchat, and Email/SMS. To date, they've brought in more than $250 million USD in sales for their clients. The Snow Agency has been recognized on Yahoo! Finance ranked as the #1 US Digital Marketing Agency & Digital Agency in January 2021 by Design Rush, a top B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

