Empower Clinics Names Carolyn Shields as SVP of Operations of Its Integrated Healthcare Clinics

·3 min read
In this article:
  • EPWCF

Seasoned executive with more than 20 years of professional medical practice management to lead ongoing success and expansion of The Medi-Collective

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - today announced the appointment of Carolyn Shields as Senior Vice President of Operations for The Medi-Collective (TMC). In her new role, Ms. Shields will have oversight responsibility for TMC's operations and will focus on developing and executing an operational strategic plan in support of TMC's growth goals

Ms. Shields brings more than 22 years of professional management and business development in Canada's largest multispecialty medical group. She was responsible for successfully recruiting and on-boarding more than 450 Family Physicians, Specialists and Allied Health Professionals. She played an integral role for the growth of that medical group by actively increasing physician roster from 15 doctors to more than 200 doctors across twenty clinics in Ontario. She also played a leading role to convert the practices of doctors from paper to Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and gained recognition as a Subject Matter Expert for Canadian Health Systems EMR Advantage. Earlier in her career, she was a registered practical nurse.

"We're very pleased to welcome Carolyn, and we believe her extensive operational experience and leadership will be an excellent addition to our TMC team," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "TMC is in growth mode, and she has a proven track record developing and implementing operational strategies to support a rapidly growing medical practice group. She shares our commitment to bringing convenient integrated health care solutions across Canada"

"A focus on integrated healthcare is exactly what the future of medical clinics should be and that's why I am very excited to join TMC." said Carolyn Shields. "I'm privileged to have this opportunity to deliver integrated healthcare solutions across Canada together with a team at Empower Clinics driven by a passion for innovation and excellence in serving patients."

The Company also announced it has granted stock options to directors and employees to purchase up to a total of 700,000 common shares, exercisable at prices ranging from $0.270 to $0.275 cents per share. The stock options are exercisable for five years from the date of grant.

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Media:
Steven McAuley CEO s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com
604-227-0865

Investors:
Tamara Mason
Business Development & Communications
t.mason@empowerclinics.com
604-359-9107

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company will successfully launch testing programs with Ceres for cruise ship programs in Vancouver in 2022; that the completion of the MOU will successfully lead to a definitive agreement; that forecast passenger volumes will exceed 1,200,000 passengers in the 2022 season Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may be unable to enter into definitive agreements, or close transactions with respect to, proposed future clinic openings; that due diligence with respect to anticipated clinic openings and acquisitions may not be satisfactory to the Company; risks related to delays in permitting or construction; risks related to supply chains and access to labour; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; that the Company will be able to commence and/or complete build-outs and tenants improvements for new clinics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur on the terms or in the time expected, or at all, or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward- looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Empower Clinics Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688543/Empower-Clinics-Names-Carolyn-Shields-as-SVP-of-Operations-of-Its-Integrated-Healthcare-Clinics

    (Bloomberg) -- A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could push economies into recession, posing another significant risk for equity markets, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Is