Empower Clinics Secures Medical Device Establishment Licence (MDEL) Status To Sell KAI Saliva COVID-19 PCR Test Kits In Canada

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical centres, telemedicine platforms, operating a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens, is pleased to announce it has secured Medical Device Establishment Licence ("MDEL") status to sell its KAI Medical COVID-19 Saliva Test kits ("KAI Saliva").

KAI Saliva is FDA EUA approved for use, has CE Mark and the saliva specimen collection device is approved by Health Canada. KAI Saliva provides travellers, both foreign and domestic with a simple, fully compliant method to obtain an RT-PCR test and test result prior to arriving or coming back into to Canada or arriving to other countries that have similar executive travel orders.

EMPOWER ACCELERATES ABILITY TO DISTRIBUTE AND SELL MEDICAL DEVICE PRODUCTS IN CANADA THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH MEDIPRO CANADA

Empower previously announced the filing of an MDEL application for the purpose of importing, distributing and selling KAI Saliva, which has experienced success upon its launch.

To accelerate the process, Empower partnered with MediPro Canada Inc. ("MediPro") to utilize their approved MDEL status. MediPro provides healthcare products for governments, large corporations and medical facilities around the world and is led by Hon. Sheila Maureen Copps PC OC.

"We continue to see extensive demand for novel COVID-19 testing products in both private sector and public sector markets throughout North America, Mexico and Caribbean countries." said Hon. Sheila Copps OC, Partner MediPro Canada. "Leveraging the vast network of MediPro Canada with the integrated healthcare capabilities of Empower Clinics and their novel COVID-19 testing products, makes for an ideal partnership."

"We all have an urgent requirement for a home-based, self-administered COVID-19 saliva test kit that can help open up the economy and facilitate travel that meets the requirements of the executive travel orders." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO. "We also must utilize our resources, our reach, our capability, do everything we can to assist, be humanitarians, use our voice, strive to provide improved healthcare, and lead the path of progressive healthcare."

HIGHLY VIABLE SOLUTION FOR AIRLINE PASSENGERS, BOTH DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN, TO TRAVEL TO AND FROM CANADA

KAI Saliva can provide travellers a simple, compliant method to obtain an RT-PCR test and result prior to arriving in to or back-into Canada.

KAI Saliva can provide major airlines, cruise lines and the tourism sector with the ability to provide solutions for travellers by making a KAI Saliva purchase part of the ticketing purchase, the check-in process, in a kiosk, or on an e-commerce website. Foreign travellers could receive and take the test in their home countries, while Canadian travellers could take KAI Saliva with them on their trip to self-administer, send, then receive their secure test result prior to boarding their flight.

ABOUT MEDIPRO CANADA INC.

Medipro Canada Inc. provides the highest quality healthcare products for governments, large corporations and medical facilities. With our contacts of medical suppliers internationally, we source the highest most effective standardized medical supplies and devices in the market today. Our reputation of supplying the most reliable PP + PE protection against diseases and viruses globally is unsurpassed and delivered on time to clients.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

